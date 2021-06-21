Foo Fighters at 1st MSG Show since COVID

In times like these, you are indeed relearning to live.

It was the resounding and rejuvenating spirit of the live music experience that came to life with the Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. Yes, on Father’s Day night the Grandpa of All Arenas held his first concert since COVID closed the party in March 2020.

And after the icy Sunday sounds of The Commodores Easy set the mood for them to take to the stage, hard-rockers Foo Fighters wasted no time getting into what is arguably their best-known tune, Times Like These, which would generally have been kept for the end of the show. At the end of the song, Foo frontman Dave Grohl triumphantly raised his right arm as a roar of charge escaped through the garden.

At that time, no word was needed from Grohl or anyone else. It was all about that roar, a common outing that spectators had been waiting for 15 long months to meet again.

With Grohl apparently not wanting to waste a minute talking when he and his band could finally perform in front of a live audience, the Foo Fighters continued to swing, moving straight from Times Like These to The Pretender.

Fans walk past a digital screen that reads “rock and roll is coming back to the garden tonight” during the Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden. Getty Images

Then, finally, an enthusiastic Grohl said: We were expecting this! We were expecting rock and roll … you want rock and roll? After asking this last question three times, the collective yes only grew bigger and bigger only once when the Foos and their delirious fans threatened to tear off the roof of the Garden.

The last time MSG was rocked by an act was when the brothers, including longtime members of the Allman Brothers Band, celebrated ABB’s music on March 10, 2020.

Anti-vax protesters outside Madison Square Garden protest a Foo Fighters concert for those vaccinated.

And while it was a shock to normalcy, it was still a very different world from the last time viewers pumped their fists and sang every song at times annoyingly in the stands. This time you had to show proof of vaccination, a requirement that drew anti-vaccine protesters outside the MSG and there were some who were still masked inside even after that.

But the public and staff have largely gone without masks. Still, there were hand sanitizer stations all around, which have undoubtedly been in place since the Knicks and Rangers resumed playing in front of the crowd in February.

Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel pose backstage. Getty Images for FF

And there were surely those (yours included) who had some anxiety about screaming at unfamiliar faces without masks to the music.

Even before the Foos took the stage, the fans were already on their feet. I’m excited. It’s going to be awesome, said Justin Stags, 18, of West Milford, NJ, who wore a navy Nirvana Nevermind shirt as a tribute to the former Grohls group. Someone stepped on my shoes in the hallway and apologized. And I was like, no, please step on my shoes! I haven’t been so close to people for so long.

Fans in the audience react as the Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden. Getty Images for FF

As if the night wasn’t emotional enough with the return of concerts at the Garden, the show was dedicated to longtime Foos manager Andy Pollard, who died suddenly on Friday. Pollard even had some love on the MSG Jumbotron on Seventh Avenue.

But in the end, nothing could take away the joy of the return of live music to the Garden. Pat B., an MSG bailiff who did not want to give her last name, summed it up best: Rock and roll is back.