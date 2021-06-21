Kangana Ranaut Shares Yoga Helped Sister After Acid Attack »News Live TV» Entertainment





Guwahati: On the occasion of the Seventh International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebrity Kangana Ranaut shared her story on the positive impact of yoga on her life. Kanaga Ranaut shared how yoga has helped her family on International Yoga Day. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote that it was Yoga that helped his sister Rangoli regain her self-confidence and self-esteem after being attacked by a roadside Romeo with acid. In her article, she wrote, “Rangoli Has The Most Inspirational Yoga Story, Roadside Romeo Threw Acid On Rangoli When She Was Barely 21 With Third Degree Burns , half of her face burned, one eye lost her vision, one ear melted. and a severely damaged breast, she had to undergo 53 surgeries in 2-3 years, but that was not all, my biggest concern was her sanity as she had stopped to speak. No matter what happened she wouldn’t say a word, just looked at everything, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack it left and never came back even then she didn’t shed a tear either.She said a word, the doctors told me she was in shock, they gave her therapy and gave her medicine for psychiatric help but nothing helped. I desperately wanted her talks to me, so I took her everywhere with me even to my yoga classes. She started practicing yoga and saw a dramatic transformation in her. Not only did she start to react to her pain and my lame jokes, but she also regained her lost vision in one eye. Yoga is the answer to all the questions (misery) that you will ask yourself, have you ever given it a chance? # international yoga day. “ When Kangana was 19, her sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid by her college friend Avinash Sharma after Rangoli refused her offer. In an interview a few years ago, Kangana revealed that she was only 19, on the threshold of a successful career. She said, “When the attack happened and it was a long and difficult struggle to deal with this kind of perverse and sexist cruelty. Financially also, I was not strong at the time. The girls around me would feel depressed about a bad hairdressing day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something much more real and yet I didn’t have time to sit down and cry. I made cheesy movies, took on roles I didn’t deserve, and accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries ”.







