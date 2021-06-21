Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia marries Divya Punetha, shares wedding photo

Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia and his girlfriend Divya Punetha tied the knot on Saturday June 19th. The couple had to postpone their wedding due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Akshay took to his Instagram account to share some stunning photos from his wedding ceremony. According to reports, their marriage was an intimate affair with only 10 people in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities took place in his hometown, Kota in Rajasthan. The actor got married in the hometown of his girlfriend, Dehradun.

AKSHAY KHARODIA SHARES WEDDING PHOTOS WITH DIVYA PUNETHA

For the wedding, Akshay Kharodia wore a sherwani with a turban. Meanwhile, Divya looked stunning in a hot pink lehenga with chunky jewelry. Akshay captioned the pictures, “Together and forever (sic).” He also shared another set of photos today, June 21, and captioned it: “Thank you all for your love and blessing, we are both very grateful to everyone for giving back our special day even more special (sic). “

Check it out:

AKSHAY KHARODIA AND DIVYA PUNETHA HALDI CEREMONY

Akshay Kharodia had shared photos from his Haldi ceremony on June 18. He was seen wearing a white kurta and yellow pajamas. The actor was all smiles as the ladies applied haldi to him. Sharing the photos, Akshay captioned it, “Here is a memorable Haldi ceremony, a fun laughter party and a great life together. A life together filled with incredible fortune and overflowing joy, endless smiles and happiness. soft yolks (sic). “

Check it out:

ABOUT PANDYA STORES

Akshay Kharodia plays the role of Dev Pandya in Pandya Store. The soap opera aired on Star Plus on January 25. Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi play the lead roles of Gautam and Dhara. The story of the series follows the life of an older brother who, along with his wife, takes responsibility and at the same time looks after the needs of his family and business. Meanwhile, Akshay Kharodia was recently spotted romancing Krystle D’souza in the Ek Bewafaa music video.

