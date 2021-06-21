Entertainment
On this day in history – June 21 – Almanac
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021 with 193 to follow.
The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and Uranus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus.
People born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Saint / Pope Leo IX in 1002; representative Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832; Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850; cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903; philosopher / author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905; actor Jane Russell in 1921; actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925; singer OC Smith in 1932; actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (88); actor Monte Markham in 1935 (86); actor Ron Ely in 1938 (83 years old); actress / television host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (81 years old); comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (80); musician Ray Davies in 1944 (77 years old); actor Michael Gross in 1947 (74); actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (74); Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (74 years old); the writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (73 years old); musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (70); Benazir Bhutto, twice Pakistani Prime Minister in 1953; actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954; country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (62); sports presenter Kevin Harlan in 1960 (61); Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (60 years old); actor David Morrissey in 1964 (57 years old); Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 from the post of Prime Minister of Thailand in 1967 (54 years old); actress Juliette Lewis in 1973 (48); actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (42); rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (40); Prince William of Great Britain in 1982 (39); actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (38); Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who revealed government secrets, in 1983 (38); actor Michael Malarkey in 1983 (38); singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (36); actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (22).
At this date in history:
In 1788, the United States Constitution came into effect when it was ratified by a ninth state, New Hampshire.
In 1942, German forces, led by General Erwin Rommel, took control of Tobruk, Libya, in an assault on British forces. The North African city was a key port on the Mediterranean Sea.
In 1945, the Japanese defenders of Okinawa surrendered to the American troops.
In 1964, members of the Ku Klux Klan killed three civil rights activists – James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner – and hid their bodies in anonymous graves. An informant led the FBI to the graves of the three men 44 days later.
In 1982, John Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 1981 shooting against US President Ronald Reagan and three other people who were also injured. Hinckley has been in a Washington hospital, with permission for the past few years to spend time away from the institution with his family.
In 1985, international experts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, conclusively identified the bones of a 1979 drowning victim as the remains of Dr Josef Mengele, a Nazi war criminal, ending 40 years of search for the “angel of death” of Auschwitz concentration camp.
In 1990, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck northwest Iran, killing up to 50,000 people.
In 1997, Cambodia announced the capture of former Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot.
In 2000, NASA announced that its Mars Global Surveyor had spotted grooved surface features, suggesting a relatively recent flow of water to the planet.
In 2005, a Mississippi jury convicted 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen of manslaughter in the murder of three civil rights activists in 1964. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison and passed away in 2018.
In 2008, nearly 1,400 people, most of them on a capsized ferry, were killed in Typhoon Fengshen in the Philippines.
In 2011, a RusAir airliner flying from Moscow to Petrozavodsk in the rain and fog crashed into a highway near an airport and collapsed in flames. Forty-four people died, eight survived.
In 2020, the guitar that late rock star Kurt Cobain used in his band Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance in 1993 sold for over $ 6 million at auction.
A thought for the day: “When the rich go to war, the poor die. – French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre
