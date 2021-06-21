Sounds sweet, extra space in Stern Grove





When she has girdled “everything is everything; everything will be fine ”at the start of her set, Bay Area singer Ledisi melodically summed up the sentiment on Sunday at the Stern Grove Festival’s first in-person show in San Francisco’s historic grove since the start of the pandemic. The sentiment of the R & B / Jazz singer’s song “Alright” reflected the setting as well as the tone of the day. The park, at the first gig of Stern Grove’s 84th season of free entertainment, was delightfully, pleasantly populated – rather than filled like sardines – at about a third of a non-pandemic year’s capacity, and most people looked cool without wearing masks. The grounds of Stern Grove on Father’s Day were not as crowded as they have been over decades, due to crowd capacity limits in the COVID era. (Christopher Victorio / Special for the Examiner) Although the sky was gray the temperature was unusually moderate and it was fun to be able to switch to all the tunes worthy of Ledisi’s afternoon dance and open the local numbers The Seshen, La Doña and DJ LadyRyan without hitting a neighbor or stepping on anyone’s toes. While the extra space, reservations required, and doors put in place due to the COVID issues were different from a usual year, some longtime festival fans more or less followed their routine protocol by arriving early. – the doors opened at noon – to find a good place. “We usually come at 6:30 am, but we got there at 9:00 am,” said Fenicia, a San Francisco resident sharing a privileged space with two friends from Oakland, who were among those who failed to secure reservations. online. Fenicia, who did not provide her last name, said she carefully followed the website’s instructions and jumped online a bit earlier to make a reservation. David Park and William Johnson, a couple who live nearby in the neighborhood, splurged to pay for a VIP table at the last minute less than a week ago and invited friends to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Johnson. Park said there was no difficulty in getting their group’s reservation. The day began with a visit from San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who participated in a groundbreaking ceremony with festival board chairman Matthew Goldman and executive director Bob Fiedler. Bay Area TV personality and food expert Liam Mayclem was the host, and KPIX reporter Justin Andrews stepped in to co-host. From left to right, Liam Mayclem, Stern Grove Festival Board Chairman Matthew Goldman, Mayor of London Breed and Stern Grove Festival Executive Director Bob Fiedler chair the welcome ribbon cutting on June 20, 2021. ( Christopher Victorio / Special to The Examiner) San Francisco singer La Doña, who plays a mix of Caribbean rhythms, reggaeton and hip hop that she calls “femmeton,” opened the show with a rousing set. Her father, with whom she played throughout her education, was part of the group. She thanked him and wished a Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in the audience. La Doña and her band opened the 84th season of Stern Grove on June 20, 2021. (Christopher Victorio / Special to The Examiner) Previously Ledisi was six-piece Bay Area groovy electro-soul group The Session, led by vocalist Lalin St. Juste. At the end of their set, her bandmate, percussionist Mirza Kopelman, bid the crowd farewell on a positive note, saying, “It’s our homecoming party. We haven’t played music for 15 months. Headliner Ledisi, however, whose excellent set included old school R&B, a jazzed up tribute to Nina Simone and a great group including Lynette Williams on keyboards, had a positive review of their music last year. : After 13 nominations, she finally won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Anything for You”, a song she wrote. It was a good start to what promises to be another great season at Stern Grove. [email protected] CoronavirusPop MusicSan Francisco If you find our journalism useful and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner Membership Program.

Learn more about www.sfexaminer.com/join/









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos