



At Car Next Door, a bad actor is a driver who accelerates too fast, takes too tight turns, brakes too late, or makes a car late, messy, or fined for parking or speeding, said Andrew Bieber, product manager of the company. Machine learning models are able to pick up signals that suggest a driver might not be someone Car Next Door wants as a customer much earlier than humans do. Nicholas Therkelsen, CEO of Max Kelsen, says machines can spot patterns better than humans. Paul Harris Mr Bieber said that having machines monitoring millions and millions of data points coming from Car Next Door has detected potential bad actors over time, from three to four trips. Whereas previously it took five or six trips before a driver was flagged for review, machine learning models typically flag them on the second trip, he said. The Australian Financial Review. In fact, machine learning is so good at finding patterns in data quickly that it often points to bad actors on their very first trip. But Car Next Door is giving them a second trip just to be sure, he said. Unlike carsharing services such as GoGet, Car Next Door does not own its cars. They are owned by other customers, much like shared homes on Airbnb, which means bad actors can be very damaging to the business. Eliminating them as quickly as humanly (or computationally) possible, Mr Bieber said, is critical if customers are going to trust their cars at the platform especially since there is more demand than ‘there are no vehicles on the platform, and a bad actor could result in the loss of many cars from the service. Using a machine learning model is more about efficiency than about magically predicting the future, Bieber said. If you had enough manpower, you could achieve the efficiency of the [machine-learning] model. If we had a team of 10,000 people looking at driving triggers, customer reviews, and support tickets for each trip, they would ideally have spotted these behaviors maybe three trips earlier, he also said. . However, Nick Therkelsen-Terry, CEO and co-founder of Max Kelsen who built the model, pointed out that machines can actually detect and often detect data patterns that are essentially invisible to humans. The Car Next Door data that Max Kelsen trained his machine learning model on contained malicious actors who had never been reported by the Car Next Door security team, he said: a common occurrence for artificial intelligence companies, which often send data back to their customers with corrections, highlighting things that had been missed.

