Melanie Sykes claims Keith Lemon made her cry after three hours of sex jokes

Melanie Sykes claims TV host Keith Lemon made her cry after being the subject of three hours of offensive jokes.
Mossley’s TV and radio presenter says she cried all night after Leigh Francis, as Rude Keith, “used” her to entertain audiences in ITV’s game show Through The Keyhole .
Mel says she was devastated by her appearance on the show with Keith, who also hosts the ITV2 game show Celebrity Juice, reports the mirror.
And she says she still has it today.
The former Boddingtons beer ad star says she called her agent and complained to producers about her experience in 2018 and gave her approval to the final cut which aired on TV .
Speaking on the Frankly Speaking podcast with Lynne Franks Mel said, “I went into the studio and I didn’t think Keith was going to be like he was on the other show where he does where it’s all sex and blowjobs and talking about people a *** hole and all that.
“I sat there for a three hour recording and he did all of this to me verbally to entertain the audience live – because that was never going to edit the show itself, because it was was a Saturday night family show, so he used me to entertain the audience. “
She explained, “I had Jonathan Ross on my right and Ashley Banjo on my left and the first thing Keith said to me, in character – ‘I bet your *** smells of flowers’.”
She continued, “It makes me want to cry right now because I was so caught up in the headlights and I wasn’t expecting it.
“It just went from bad to worse, I kept thinking ‘what am I going to do?’ I can’t get up and storm out because it will be all over the papers that I have taken out and it will be, of course, my fault, everyone in the audience has cell phones so they can see.
“So for three hours I struggled with that. I went home that night and cried all night and called my agent in the morning and told him about my experience and said “I don’t really know what I’m going to do about this.”
“So I called the head of the production company and said, ‘When you are doing the editing, can you make sure that I don’t look beside myself, angry or upset, because I didn’t. not a poker face, detrimental to me.
“And they agreed that I would be part of the edit and that I would approve the edit, and I said, ‘It was a terrible experience’, she said ‘you are the first person to complain about him’ and I said ‘I don’t care.’
“And that was before MeToo by the way, so it wasn’t like I felt strongly about it.
“I said ‘you and I know there are plenty of women who don’t say anything, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.’
“So all of these things can hit the cutting room floor, but my experience still lives and breathes, it still lives and breathes as I tell you now.”
Receive a weekly recap of Coronation Street news, spoilers, and fan chats delivered straight to your inbox.
The newsletter will arrive in your inbox on a Friday and bring you highlights of everything we wrote about Weatherfield that week.
It’ll include the latest action on and off the cobblestones, what you thought of the main storylines from the soap opera, and what the stars are doing away from the set. And much more !
So you will never miss a thing.
To register, simply follow this link and check the box next to MEN Coronation Street.
The 50-year-old mother of two spoke last year about the shortcomings of British men with Franck review to mark his milestone birthday.
And she said some British men are like the dirty TV character.
She said: “I’m a little sorry for the British men who have adopted the limited vocabulary of the TV character, Keith Lemon, when talking about it, and for the women.”
Mel, who has two teenage sons, Roman and Valentino, said she hopes her boys grow up to be “decent men.”
Production company Talkback declined to comment when contacted by the Mirror.
Leigh’s representatives have also been contacted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos