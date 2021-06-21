Melanie Sykes claims Keith Lemon made her cry after three hours of sex jokes

Melanie Sykes claims TV host Keith Lemon made her cry after being the subject of three hours of offensive jokes.

Mossley’s TV and radio presenter says she cried all night after Leigh Francis, as Rude Keith, “used” her to entertain audiences in ITV’s game show Through The Keyhole .

Mel says she was devastated by her appearance on the show with Keith, who also hosts the ITV2 game show Celebrity Juice, reports the mirror.

And she says she still has it today.

The former Boddingtons beer ad star says she called her agent and complained to producers about her experience in 2018 and gave her approval to the final cut which aired on TV .







Speaking on the Frankly Speaking podcast with Lynne Franks Mel said, “I went into the studio and I didn’t think Keith was going to be like he was on the other show where he does where it’s all sex and blowjobs and talking about people a *** hole and all that.

“I sat there for a three hour recording and he did all of this to me verbally to entertain the audience live – because that was never going to edit the show itself, because it was was a Saturday night family show, so he used me to entertain the audience. “

She explained, “I had Jonathan Ross on my right and Ashley Banjo on my left and the first thing Keith said to me, in character – ‘I bet your *** smells of flowers’.”







She continued, “It makes me want to cry right now because I was so caught up in the headlights and I wasn’t expecting it.

“It just went from bad to worse, I kept thinking ‘what am I going to do?’ I can’t get up and storm out because it will be all over the papers that I have taken out and it will be, of course, my fault, everyone in the audience has cell phones so they can see.

“So for three hours I struggled with that. I went home that night and cried all night and called my agent in the morning and told him about my experience and said “I don’t really know what I’m going to do about this.”

“So I called the head of the production company and said, ‘When you are doing the editing, can you make sure that I don’t look beside myself, angry or upset, because I didn’t. not a poker face, detrimental to me.







“And they agreed that I would be part of the edit and that I would approve the edit, and I said, ‘It was a terrible experience’, she said ‘you are the first person to complain about him’ and I said ‘I don’t care.’

“And that was before MeToo by the way, so it wasn’t like I felt strongly about it.

“I said ‘you and I know there are plenty of women who don’t say anything, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.’

“So all of these things can hit the cutting room floor, but my experience still lives and breathes, it still lives and breathes as I tell you now.”





The 50-year-old mother of two spoke last year about the shortcomings of British men with Franck review to mark his milestone birthday.

And she said some British men are like the dirty TV character.

She said: “I’m a little sorry for the British men who have adopted the limited vocabulary of the TV character, Keith Lemon, when talking about it, and for the women.”

Mel, who has two teenage sons, Roman and Valentino, said she hopes her boys grow up to be “decent men.”

Production company Talkback declined to comment when contacted by the Mirror.

Leigh’s representatives have also been contacted.