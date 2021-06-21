Entertainment
World giraffe day: 8 things you never knew about this safari staple
Giraffes are very, very strange animals.
Mainly the neck and legs, with a scream at their disturbing long tongues, they appear to have been constructed from a bag of leftover body parts, resulting in an animal that is both stylish and comical.
A recent study published in Science Advances identified a catalog of giraffe-specific genetic mutations needed to support their bizarre form and stated that the suite of adaptations associated with the giraffe’s extreme stature have long been of interest to biologists and physiologists.
To mark World Giraffe Day, here are a few things you might not know about this fascinating animal
1. No two giraffes are alike
The spotted and spotted pattern on the back and sides of a giraffe acts like a human fingerprint. Each individual is different, a boon for environmentalists who must identify the different members of a herd.
2. Giraffes hardly need sleep
Although the giraffescan run as fast as 35 miles per hour, their lifestyle is generally not active and they need less than 30 minutes of sleep per day. Sometimes they get by much less, resting their heads on the rump for a quick nap while one or more members of the herd stand guard.
3. Giraffes have extremely high blood pressure
The blood pressure of an adult giraffe is about double that of an adult human, but it is only close to its heart. In their heads, once the blood has been channeled up to six feet from the neck, it’s pretty much the same as a human. A giraffe circulatory system is a sight to behold.
4. They can do anything standing up
Have you ever seen a giraffe sitting cross-legged? Giraffes can sleep, feed, mate, and give birth while standing, as when standing they are impervious to all predators on the savannah except the larger ones.
The only time the giraffes to have lie down for the first hour of life, as calves learn to balance on some of the slimmest legs in the animal kingdom and normally stand within 30 minutes. As adults, these same limbs are over six feet long and can kick hard enough to kill a lion.
5. NASA used giraffes to study space
No one has (yet) designed a space shuttle the size of a giraffe, but the creatures unwittingly contributed to the space race right here on Earth.
We weren’t going to delve into the science (because we don’t understand it 100%), but a NASA physiologist realized in the 1980s that the problems astronauts face in readjusting to Earth’s gravity were similar to those encountered by giraffes after birth. Studies of giraffe blood vessels have since had an impact on the design of spacesuits.
6. They have the same number of neck bones as humans
They’re just really, really big. Humans and giraffes have seven cervical vertebrae, but in giraffes they are over 10 inches long. Large animals all around, giraffes also have plate-sized feet, golf ball-sized eyes, and hearts that are two feet wide.
7. Males use their necks to fight
Everyone knows that giraffes use their size for foraging in tree branches, but males also use their necks as a weapon, whipping them to cling to competing males like anatomical morning stars.
Charging into the battle neck first is an obviously risky strategy, and there have been tales of zigzag necked giraffes who have lived their lives at right angles after suffering serious injuries.
8. Julius Caesar brought the first giraffe to Europe
The Roman dictator sailed a giraffe across the Mediterranean to keep it as a pet in 46 BC. Described by viewers as a camelopard, a hybrid of camel and leopard, we can only imagine what a sight it must have been to walk the streets of ancient Rome.
