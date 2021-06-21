Princess Diana statue event could ‘break the ice’ for princes – royal biographer





Prince Harry and Prince William Photo: Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William will attend a ceremony on July 1 to unveil a statue of Princess Diana.

The statue was commissioned to mark what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday e birthday.

The once close brothers have become distant since Harry’s marriage to Meghan and the couple’s move to California. The unveiling of a new statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, next month could help thaw the icy ties between her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, a royal biographer said on Friday. The princes are due to attend the July 1 ceremony in Kensington Palace Gardens, unveiling a statue they have commissioned to mark what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday. Omid Scobie, journalist and writer whose book 2020 Find freedom covers Harry and Meghan’s wedding and relocates to the US, said he expects the event “will demonstrate that the two are able to be cordial and respectful when it comes to remembering of their mother’s life, despite their differences “. The once close brothers, who studied together at Britain’s elite Eton school and both served in the military, have grown distant since Harry’s marriage to Meghan and the couple’s relocation to California. The brothers’ reunion might remind them of “how much” they are working together to preserve the legacy of their mother, who died in a car crash in Paris, 36, in 1997, Scobie told the Foreign Press Association in London, responding to a question from AFP. “Maybe it will be the icebreaker that is needed,” he added, while saying the princes could not speak in private at the big event and “there is a lot to discuss”. Jubilee visit? The brothers showed “a little of this to Prince Philip’s funeral“, added Scobie, referring to their preservation after the funeral of their grandfather, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on April 17. In a sensational Oprah Winfrey interview in MarchHarry and Meghan have accused the royal family of racism, claiming that a member asked about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s future child. The royal family responded by saying “some memories may vary” and promised to consider the request. William, second in line to the throne and also known as the Duke of Cambridge, commented only briefly, saying: “We are really not a racist family.” Scobie, a royal US media correspondent, sympathizes with Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the book he co-wrote with fellow journalist Carolyn Durand. He is often seen as an unofficial spokesperson for them, although he denies it, insisting that he simply has very good sources. He said on Friday that despite initial reports that Meghan was planning to attend the unveiling of the statue, it had never been expected since she gave birth to the couple’s second child earlier this month. But the couple will both come to Britain next year when the Queen, 95, turns 70 since taking the throne, he predicted. “I imagine that next year, during the Queen’s Jubilee, we will see both Harry and Megan supporting the Queen,” he said.

