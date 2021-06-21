Review: ‘Loki’ is the perfect mix of cunning, time travel and charm | Way of life

If you thought you saw the last of Thor’s favorite adopted evil siblings, you’d be wrong. The God of Mischief is back and now is the time to shine as he enters the time machine that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the Loki series debut, fans start where they saw it before taking the Tesseract from the Avengers after Chitauri invaded New York in 2012, and vanishing into thin air. He wakes up in the middle of the Gobi Desert to be taken over by the Time Variance Authority, also known as TVA, the official introduction to time travel in the MCU.

Time travel is not uncommon in the MCU. In Avengers: Endgame, we see the world’s mightiest heroes travel through time to save the universe from Thanos’ devastating snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

This time, Loki must work with TVA, an organization that works behind the scenes across the universe to preserve the sacred timeline. In simpler terms, they must preserve the natural order of events everywhere.

In this new section of the MCU, Loki discovers that things aren’t what they seem and that the Infinite Stones he hasn’t yet encountered are being used as a clipboard.

Their alliance with Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, adds comedic relief to the series, but so far their relationship has been basic. Mobius is smart, but Loki is smart, so it’s easy to anticipate when Loki has something up his sleeve.

When they first meet, Mobius shows Loki his past, present and future, expecting to see some kind of reaction; which allowed Loki to see his final moments as detailed in Avengers: Infinity War. Mobius wants to understand Loki, and why he did, does and will do what he did, does and will do.

While Loki is confused for the entirety of the first episode about where he is and why he can’t return to his evil life, Mobius has a different job for him.

The first episode explains or at least tries to understand the meaning of the Sacred Timeline, the TVA and its creators, the Time Keepers something fans of the movies haven’t seen yet.

The villain of the series is Loki, but not the original version, a variation as they call it. TVA is responsible for taking care of the sacred timeline, but also ensuring that there are no variations (or people) that cause problems and create other timelines, as Miss explains. Minutes, a happy cartoon.

This new variant has murdered Mobius agents, so Loki is recruited to find out how to catch them. In the second episode, viewers finally see the fruits of their alliance, and they move closer to catching the variant a version of Loki.

Loki confesses his plan to the variant and their connection is clear, but the variant appears to be smarter and darker than the original Loki, a good balance with their already similar traits.

The show does a really good job of showing fans and new viewers a fresher side of the MCU’s beloved antagonist. His intelligence makes a good ally in the second episode, but it’s hard to know if he’s for himself or for the greater cause.

The show wants fans to support Loki, but it also wants them to question what they think they know about the MCU and Loki himself.

By the end of the second episode, danger to the Sacred Timeline is imminent, with the variant revealing itself and Loki joining their cause, whatever it is.

Tom Hiddlestons’ charming take on Loki has always been one to watch in previous Marvel movies, but this time around Disney and Kevin Feige made sure we saw a lot more of the sense of humor, clever arrogance, intelligence. and his god of Loki. -like humanity.