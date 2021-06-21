Bisexuality remains the least explored direction in Bollywood and that needs to change

In India, most people who identify as gay have had to wait decades to see themselves portrayed on the big screen. However, the journey to representation and acceptance in traditional storytelling has not been smooth. The LGBTQ community has seen itself portrayed as villains or comedic reliefs in several films.

In 2021, when there are so many stories about trans, gay or lesbian people in Bollywood, we need to take visibility with a pinch of salt as these characters are typically played by straight and cis-genre actors. While many LGBTQ screenwriters and filmmakers have rallied to bring authentic queer stories to Indian celluloid, real representation will come when LGBTQ actors have the chance to show off their talent and tell their own stories.

Still, the visibility of Gay (Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Kapoor and Sons), Lesbians (Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele) and Trans (Super Deluxe) people in cinema can at least be seen as a step towards acceptance. However, there is a sexual orientation that is not yet sufficiently represented in Bollywood, which is bisexuality.

People who identify as bisexual have faced intense scrutiny from LGBTQ + communities and straight people. People are often labeled as “confused”, “flaky”, “promiscuous” and even “cheaters”. We have also seen it in popular culture. Take this dialogue from Friends for example, where Phoebe Buffay sings, “Sometimes men like women, sometimes men like men. And then there are the bisexuals, even if some just say they are kidding themselves. “

In Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw says, “I’m not even sure bisexuality exists. I think it’s just a stopover on the way to Gaytown. Carrie is a columnist who writes about lifestyle, sexuality and relationships and that dialogue continues to show how false television is about bisexuality.

In Bollywood too, bisexuality is almost invisible. Many queer characters in Indian cinema have been labeled as gay or lesbian, while their actions and decisions say otherwise. Sure, a lot of these characters might be hidden away, but a lot of others are just people drawn to both genres.

In Deepa Mehta’s groundbreaking film Fire, Radha (Shabana Azmi) and Sita (Nandita Das) begin a passionate relationship with each other because they are unhappy in their respective marriages. Fire was billed as one of the first films to show a lesbian couple in an authentic way, without objectifying them. However, Sita and Radha can also be considered bisexual women.

Madhuri Dixit and Begum and Muniya from Huma Qureshi to Dedh Ishqiya, who cheat on their lovers with money to live together, has been seen as a witty portrayal of a lesbian relationship. However, given their affinity for Khalujaan (Naseeruddin Shah) and Babban (Arshad Warsi) and the way they trick them into using their sexuality, we can actually consider them bisexual.

A lonely movie that’s right about bisexuality is Shonali Bose’s Margarita With a Straw. The film, like its protagonist, is complex. It is the story of a woman’s resilience in the face of disability, it is a story of coming of age where a young girl finds herself after leaving her parents’ home. It is also a cross-border love story. Most importantly, however, it’s a shameless celebration of bisexuality.

When Laila, a young woman with cerebral palsy goes to New York to study, she meets Khanum, a blind Pakistani artist. When she falls in love with Khanum, Laila realizes that her life is more complicated than it has ever been.

The scene in which she goes out with her mother saying “Main Bi hoon (I am Bi)” and her confused mother saying “Mai bhi Bai ban gayi hoon (I also became a maid)” is one of the most endearing scenes of the film. It was the first and only time in Bollywood that a character explicitly identified as bisexual. It has given many bisexual people the courage to live their truth.

It’s also because Shonali Bose is openly bisexual. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said: “I know I’m bisexual because before I had a boyfriend and it felt very natural to me, then a girlfriend too before I finally got married to a man. After my marriage ended, I was again with a girl followed by a man. So I know there is a thing like bisexuality and I’m really comfortable with both men and women. “

While Margarita With a Straw is highly regarded, there is also a need for more films that explore bisexuality. The cinema is a powerful tool which has immense power over the masses. Therefore, the easiest and most powerful ways to make sure people know about and accept bisexuality is through the big screen.

