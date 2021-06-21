Iconic roles that almost went to another actor

Of Seinfeldfrom George Costanza to Allie in Notebook, here are some of the most iconic roles that almost went someone else!

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump is one of the most impactful roles on screen, but did you know he almost went to John Travolta?

In fact, the studio approached Bill Murray and Chevy Chase for the lead role before offering it to Hanks.

George Costanza, Seinfeld

Paul Shaffer – most famous for being David Letterman’s sidekick – claims Jerry Seinfeld himself offered him the role of George Costanza, claiming the comedian told him “You don’t even have to audition” .

Shaffer never answered Seinfeld’s call, and so – luckily – the role went to Jason Alexander, and we couldn’t imagine it any other way!

Neo, The matrix

“It’s one of those stories I’m not proud of, but it’s the truth.” Words spoken by Will Smith who admitted: “I refused Neo in The Matrix.”

Yes, it turns out the Wachowski brothers approached the Fresh Prince for the historic role of Neo, but he turned it down because he wasn’t impressed with their pitch.

As badass as Will Smith undoubtedly would have been in The Matrix, there’s really no match for Keanu Reeves in that black trench coat.

Boyfriend, Elf

Will Ferrell as Buddy The Elf is one of those roles that warms the shells of your heart, but there was almost another comedian Jim Carrey in the middle. Carrey was reportedly the lead man when the role was written, but had to refuse to get involved after being drawn into other projects.

But really, can you imagine the Green Grinch from a few years ago as the most festive Christmas mascot? I do not think so.

Allie Hamilton, Notebook

According to the director of Notebook, Britney spears almost played the role of the main lady, Allie Hamilton.

Not only did the ’00s popstar screen test for the role, it was apparently a pretty close race between her and Rachel McAdams.

Britney opens up about The Notebook and how it was the most amazing script she’d ever read pic.twitter.com/aH30a4hTgS – Fan account (@breatheonmiley) May 22, 2021

Jack Dawson, Titanic

It’s nearly impossible to imagine Kate Winslet falling for someone other than Leonardo Dicaprio in the 1997 romantic drama, even though handsome idol Matthew McConaughey was almost Rose’s muse.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Kate Winslet revealed that she first read her lines with McConaughey and not Dicaprio, saying it was “completely fantastic. [but] it just wouldn’t have been the ‘Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo’ story. ”

James Bond, Casino Royale

Now this is the one I’m never devastated: Hugh jackman like Bond … James Bond.

After establishing himself as a sexy and powerful leading man in Wolverine, Jackman was nominated for the role of James Bond in the 2006s Casino Royale but gave up his audition after finding out he would not have a say in the script. Fortunately, the perfect one that will soon be proven 007 agent who is Daniel craig emerged to fill the void.

Hagrid, Harry potter

Robin williams was so desperate to play Hagrid in Harry Potter, he reached out to Jk rowling but she insisted that all the cast were British so he didn’t get the part. Robbie coltrane ended up playing the iconic hairy giant.

