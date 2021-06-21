Greece is the new hub for Hollywood film production after pandemic

ATHEN The streets of Sepolia, in the center of Athens, have been a huge cinema backdrop since the beginning of May. The Greek neighborhood where NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was born and raised is the primary location for Disney’s biopic of the Milwaukee Bucks team captain. Although it may make sense for greek monster to be shot here in Greece, this film is certainly not the only one. In 2021, more than 15 international productions will be filmed across the country, the highest number Greece has ever seen.

This summer alone, Daniel Craig, Kristen Stewart, John Krasinski, La Seydoux, Rian Johnson, Ed Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Katherine Hahn, Viggo Mortensen and Antonio Banderas will be among the megastars gathered in Greece for a host of film shoots. .

The eagerly awaited Knives Out The sequel will be shot and set in Greece, while the Banderas project Barracuda will use the streets of Thessaloniki to replace Miami with 1,000 local extras enlisted as supposed citizens of South Florida.

For years, even scenes set in Greece in films like Jason bourne or Mom Mia 2were actually filmed elsewhere. International success My great Greek wedding and the continuation fno scenes shot in Greece, but that should change with the third opus.

Earlier this year, Greek-Canadian actress Nia Vardalos announced the social mediain Greek that his iconic character, Toula Portokalos, was returning for the third time. And this time we will go to Greece to shoot the film!

As Hollywood’s new outpost, Greece is booming.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the film industry was either halted or shut down completely, like everything else in the world. But Greece handled the first wave of the pandemic well, and film productions did not take long to restart their engines.

There are many reasons for Greece’s current success and certainly one of them is how we handled the pandemic in the first place, said Venia Vergou, director of the Hellenic Film Commission of the Greek Film Center. In the spring of 2020, everyone was trying to ensure the safety of their cast and crew in a foreign country. Under strict protocols, we reopened in May. When we host productions to shoot here, other countries were still closed.

Elena Priovolou, Director of International Production Services for the Greek Production Company Argonautes told the Daily Beast that filming in Greece had only been on hiatus for two months last year. The Argonauts to co-produce David Cronenberg’s new film Crimes of the future, with Mortensen, Seydoux and Stewart, who will come to Athens at the beginning of August.

During the first wave, Greece was not as affected by the pandemic as other countries and these good numbers put us back on the map, Priovolou said. I remember those days, I was constantly at Zoom meetings, talking with producers all over the world, who were interested to see how good things were in Greece. It was a very good first step to be heard again. Then came the cash back and it all looked ideal.

The Greek cash back program was launched in 2018, but it was revised last year to make it even more attractive to producers who want to invest in Greece. Today it is one of the highest in the world.

For expenses incurred in Greece, the discount has been increased from 35 to 40 percent, in addition to a reduction in specific minimum expenses. Until last April, the Greeks had received 166 filming reimbursement requests and approved 125, which is expected to cost the government more than $ 50 million but will create 31,000 jobs at 150 locations across Greece.

The boom started last year, with films like The lost girl with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, and the first season of Apples TV + Tehran shot in Athens. The lost girl, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, was originally scheduled to be shot in the United States, but instead they came to Greece and shot on the island of Spetses. In the first year of the pandemic, not only did we not lose any production, but we managed to bring in more. This production played an important role, as the good news spread through word of mouth, Vergou said.

Greece is now trying to take advantage of the growing Hollywood buzz in addition to the cash back to become a permanent cinema hub, persuading international productions to look to Greece as a place that can provide them with everything they have. need, and not just a view of the Acropolis or the Mykonos windmills.

The country is ready for it. We have an incredible team, great actors, great producers, people who can meet expectations. Plus, 300 days of sunshine, awesome locations and one of the sexiest cash backs in the world, said Argyris Papadimitropoulos, Greek director of Monday, an international production starring Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough and numerous Greek actors.

On a hot summer night in 2018, Stan and Gough were chased by Greek police vehicles through the streets of Athens. For this scene, we closed downtown to film for six hours. This could never have happened before, Papadimitropoulos said, explaining that the Greek authorities have started to cooperate to make things easier for producers and filmmakers.

For years Greece was not on the map of international production companies. In 2015, Tenerife was transformed into the Greek capital for the fifth chapter of the Jason bourne franchise then again in 2017 Mamma Mia 2: here we go again chose Vis in Croatia for the shoot, instead of returning to Greece and the beautiful island of Skopelos, which was a huge blow to the local industry.

It slowly turned. We have a lot of requests from producers looking for where to shoot, Priovolou said. I sent them photos of Greece which can look like Lebanon, Syria or even Spain, Gibraltar and Tenerife. We are going to shoot a movie in [the seaport town of] Nafplion soon, which we will say its southern Italy.

Maria Lainas, one of the main casting directors of Greek freak, told the Daily Beast she had witnessed a remarkable turnaround. Greece can certainly become a hub for international productions and this is something that is already happening, she said. Some outside Greece are surprised to see this. There were people who saw us as a third world country, but proved them wrong. I will never forget that in 2003, just before the Athens Olympics, I was talking to a production company and they would ask me if we had electricity. Imagine what these people have ever dealt with to ask me something like this.

The new wave of Greek cinema and filmmakers also played an important role in the notoriety of Greece in Hollywood. Yorgos Lanthimos made a breakthrough with Dog tooth, which was one of the first major international Greek-language successes, before directing the Slaughter of a sacred deer and Oscar winner The favourite.

Things were already starting to move forward, with Greek cinema becoming very well known. It is important to watch films that stand out for international audiences. They have created a good reputation for the country’s cinema, said Papadimitropoulos, who is already working on two new international projects, as interest continues to soar. It helps the country and the economy and everything. The benefits are for life.

If large-scale projects like knives outside 2, funded by Netflix, and the final season of Amazons Jack ryan show will go well this summer, next year could be even bigger.

We have won their trust, said Vergou. Now we’re just going up. Sky is the limit.