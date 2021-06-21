Apple Daily to close unless Hong Kong police release frozen funds





HONG KONG – Ailing pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily will shut down on Friday unless authorities release assets linked to the arrest of its top editors and executives, according to a decision by the board of directors of its parent company announced to employees. According to the internal memo viewed by Nikkei Asia, parent company Next Digital has asked the Hong Kong Security Bureau to release HK $ 18 million ($ 2.32 million) in assets from three group companies that have been frozen last week after the arrest of Apple’s editor-in-chief. chief, the managing director of Next and three other directors under the city’s national security law. Next’s board is due to meet again on Friday and has given the government a deadline to respond by 11:59 p.m. the same day. Failure to secure the funds would mean that the Saturday morning edition would be the last of the newspaper. On Thursday, Hong Kong National Security Police raided Apple’s newsroom and Next offices, as well as the homes of five executives arrested on allegations of “collusion with foreign forces.” The allegations concern some 30 articles which, according to the authorities, called for the imposition of sanctions by foreign governments and organizations in Hong Kong or China. While Apple editor-in-chief Ryan Law and Next Cheung chief executive Kim-hung remain in custody, the other three managers have been released. Apple founder Jimmy Lai, however, is serving a 20-month prison sentence for three convictions for involvement in unauthorized protests and faces life imprisonment for his collusion charge. The memo sent to staff late Monday afternoon told employees they could “quit immediately without notice,” adding that the company could not guarantee its ability to pay amounts owed if the newspaper closed. “We wish everyone could work gloriously to the end, but the risks are unpredictable,” the memo reads. “Stay or go, it’s your choice. For those who stay, let’s do our best to complete our work to Apple standards.” Next Digital’s actions have been suspended since the arrests last week. The potential shutdown would come just before the 24th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China by Britain on July 1. The date will also officially mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos