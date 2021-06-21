World Music Day 2021: Non-cinematic music is not a subset of Bollywood, says Vinit Thakkar, COO, Universal Music India

Various concerts and musical events are organized to mark this special day.

People celebrate World Music Day every year on June 21 to encourage and motivate young musicians and future musicians. On World Music Day, people celebrate by playing their favorite instruments and songs. World Music Day is also known as Fête de la Musique. All over the world, people celebrate World Music Day and organize free public concerts in parks, stadiums and other public places. Various concerts and musical events are organized to mark this special day. In an exclusive interview with Financial Express Online Vinit Thakkar, COO, Universal Music India spoke about music culture trends in India, Bollywood music and the emergence of online music platforms. Extracts:

How did this revolution go in building a strong culture and category for non-cinematographic music?

At Universal Music India, we have been instrumental in shaping the culture and category of non-cinematic music in our country. We started this journey in 2018 with our commercial Pop music label VYRL Originals. In 2019, we launched Mass Appeal India, which became the first label promoting Indian hip hop music. With Bollywood releases abruptly halted last year due to the pandemic, we have seen many major Indian music labels gravitate towards this category. In the past 15-18 months, most Pan-Indian success stories have come from the world of non-cinematic music. We think this is just the start, and we haven’t even seen the tip of the iceberg yet. Over the next two years, we expect to see an even bigger shift in India towards consumption of non-cinematic music content and more artist-centric music in all major regions and languages.

How has the music industry changed its strategy and continuously delivered consecutive successes?

Unlike UMG India, where we have been aggressively promoting non-cinematic music since 2018, most of the major local Indian labels have focused on film soundtrack music. With the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and with film releases pending, many music labels like these have experienced a content drought. And that’s when we saw them jump into action and focus on non-cinematic music. As in any other industry, it is very crucial to adapt to the changing environment. And I think the music industry has done a great job focusing on artist-centered music. I would say a lot of the credit for delivering HITS should actually go to the artists. The last few years have seen the emergence of incredibly talented new artists who have had little or no history with the world of soundtrack music. At VYRL Originals, a few names that come to mind are Vishal Mishra, Akull and Sukriti Prakriti.

Overall, how has non-cinematic music been a subset of Bollywood – in terms of artists, soundtrack, composition, etc.

I wouldn’t say non-cinematic music is a subset of Bollywood. Especially nowadays, it is almost impossible to distinguish between film music and non-cinematic music based only on composition, artist, etc. The two are different forms of commercial music. In fact, as mentioned above, we have noticed the emergence of some incredible talent that mainly focuses on non-film music and has very little to do with film music. The good thing about non-cinematic music is that most of the artists / musicians themselves are an integral part of the audiovisual, unlike Bollywood / film music where artists / musicians rarely get a chance to be part of the audiovisual industry. audiovisual units.

Your opinion on the Label’s approach in identifying and supporting new talents.

At VYRL Originals and Mass Appeal India, we encourage a lot of new talent. Our teams are constantly on the lookout for talented artists. With the incredible success that we have shown on our two sub-labels, we have become their first choice of label for almost every artist in India. We always keep artists at the center of everything and do our best to create an environment that fosters creativity and helps artists do their best. Over the past few years, we have built an amazing team that works as an extension of the artist team. I have always believed that in addition to being the best at their craft, an artist must absolutely strive to be successful in this industry.

Your opinion on the emergence of online music platforms.

The major change started in 2016, after the launch of 4G in India. With the strong penetration of smartphones and the availability of high-speed data at perhaps the lowest cost in the world, and the proliferation of OTT platforms in audio and audio-video formats, there has been a marked change in consumer behavior. Consumer habits began to become on-demand and on-the-go. These platforms have also created many opportunities for talent across India. Today, content consumption has become ubiquitous on OTT audio platforms, OTT video, social networks, short video platforms, etc.