The greedy actor is charm embodied





As you can imagine, there are worse things to watch than Stanley Tucci enjoying a plate of spaghetti. Since his lockdown negroni making went viral, Tucci has become a certified internet boyfriend and his new food and travel show. In search of Italy won’t hurt her sexy yet calming image. The six-part series of the Italian-American actors kicked off with Naples and the Amalfi Coast, following an immaculately carved Tucci through the sun-speckled lanes in pursuit of pizza. Each clip could be an advertisement for cologne. Tucci is more than an actor with a fondness for pasta, he has written two cookbooks and he has directed and starred in a cult film for foodies. Big night. But he is also not an expert chef. Your guide to what to watch next – no spoilers, I promise Instead, he approaches every restaurant, food stall, farm, and kitchen with a warm curiosity, a lot of charisma, and an infectious enthusiasm for how history and culture fuels culinary delights. < class=""> Read more Stanley Tucci: I love Giacometti because he is fascinating; his art is beautiful This first episode featured a mountainside restaurant specializing in wild rabbit and a social enterprise community kitchen of local Roma women making Serbian classics with Neapolitan ingredients. The way her eyes lit up when offered a scoop of perfectly fresh buffalo mozzarella almost made me pause to rush to the local deli. The only sticking point was that, although filmed in 2019 and 2020, the show instead shrouded the pandemic and it seemed odd not to explain how the food industry was affected in a country that has become an early warning for the devastating virus. Other than that it was a total treat that made me want to vacation and look for a limoncello. Tucci is charm embodied and watching him spring from a handful of San Marzano tomatoes is so relaxing, it borders on meditation. Struggling to find your next favorite TV series? Theion TVnewsletter is a daily email full of suggestions for things to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions and interviews.register hereto stay up to date with the best new TV.

