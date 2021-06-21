Varun Dhawan is throwing a virtual birthday party for Chris Pratt, the Hollywood star known as “shukriya”. Watch





Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan hosted a virtual birthday party for Hollywood star Chris Pratt on the latter’s 42nd birthday. Amazon Prime Video India’s official Instagram account shared the video of the cyber celebrations. In the video, we can see Varun, whose Coolie No. 1 took the OTT route via Prime Video, wishing Chris. There is even a cake before Dhawan. Chris blows on it, through the screen, and at first the only candle stays lit. So Pratt tries to gather his strength and blows harder, and strangely the candle goes out. We will not go into how it happened. The video was fun and it was nice to see two stars interacting with each other. According to Prime Video, the two have spoken Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War, too. Directed by Chris McKay, the film is about the war between humans and alien invaders. Also on the bill are Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. Zach Dean wrote the screenplay. The official synopsis of the film reads: “In TOMORROW’S WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: In thirty years, mankind loses a world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and civilians of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her ex-father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. The Tomorrow War will be released on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 2, 2021.







