Best Actor, Dramatic: The Hound Snake

Almost all of our snakes here in Wisconsin are not poisonous and rely on deceptive defenses to scare away potential threats. The Eastern Lobster is one of those snakes and has crept into the limelight in this week’s Wildlife Matters.

Last month I came across an article on big nosed snakes that immediately caught my interest. Snakes tend to cause worry and fear in many people, and that’s understandable. Their appearance, movements and behavior are entirely different from ours and many birds and mammals loved by ordinary people. Eastern Snakes will never win any popularity or beauty contests, but they could win awards for Best Dramatic Actor.

Big-nosed snakes get their name from their upturned snouts and, like pigs, they use them to root in loose soil in search of food, especially their favorite toads. They are thick-bodied snakes that can grow to a length of two to four feet, depending on where you are in North America. They can get quite large in Georgia and Florida, but are smaller in the northern part of their range, in southern Ontario, Canada. In fact, the article I read was about a research project that was studying these snakes in southern Ontario. There they are protected as an endangered species whose numbers are declining for two main reasons: loss of quality habitat and ophiophobia, or fear of snakes.

Snakes are harmless to humans, which we call non-venomous, even if this is only partially true. In fact, they produce a weak venom that works well on toads, but rarely produces more than a minor allergic reaction in humans. They have fangs at the back of the mouth that deflate a swollen toad to make it easier to swallow. They also eat birds, small mammals, invertebrates like worms and insects, as well as frogs and salamanders, but they strongly prefer toads.

If you’ve never seen a big-nosed snake, you might not be familiar with their acting skills. When they feel threatened, they inflate with air, then flatten their head and neck in the same way you might imagine a cobra might look with its hood pulled back. There are two dark spots on the back of this flat area, a deceptive coloration that we call eye spots. The snake will hiss and rush forward, pretending to strike in defense, but it will not open its mouth. This is often enough to deter predators, but if the snake doesn’t think they’re falling for it, it moves on. He will start to act like he’s dying from something painful, twisting and rolling onto his back. They regurgitate their food, defecate on themselves and give off an unpleasant musky odor. Then they will stay still until they think the danger has passed. You can find plenty of videos of this online on YouTube or Google, and it’s worth watching if you haven’t seen them.

The study I read in southern Ontario wanted to better understand the reproductive needs of the population. They implanted radio transmitters into female snakes and followed them for three years outside of hibernation. They found that open sandy areas, in this case sand dunes, were essential for these snakes to nest. They emerge in the spring and reproduce, becoming sexually mature by the age of two. They would all move to a suitable nesting site where they would lay about 15-25 eggs in a depression of sandy soil under rocks or logs. Then the snakes would disperse, parting ways until it was time to hibernate. The eggs incubate for about 1 to 2 months when the young emerge and are completely self-sufficient. While sandy soils are important, mature forests with areas of canopy cover and felled trees were desirable to provide cover against predators. If you think about where you find toads, a mix of open sandy areas and older trees will often produce large numbers here in the Northwoods. Finally, and most interesting to me, the three-year follow-up study showed that snakes tended to avoid paved roads, rarely crossing them. I have noticed that the fox snakes seem to like the pavement, stretching out on the roads to warm up on cold mornings. This avoidance behavior could be one of the reasons why, in my many years in northern Wisconsin, I have only seen one lobster killed in the car. As you can imagine, while a vomiting and writhing death scene can deter predators, it wouldn’t be good to prevent a collision with a vehicle.