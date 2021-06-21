Time actor Stephen Graham offered to adopt This Is England co-star after tragedy





He’s one of the most famous actors in the country, but Time star Stephen Graham is a hell of a nice guy too. The star, also known for Line of Duty and This is England, offered to adopt her Shane Meadows co-star Thomas Turgoose after the young actor’s mother died of cancer, reports MirrorOnline. Read more: The end of Stephen Graham’s BBC drama, Time Explained The movie was shot in 2006 when Turgoose was only 13 and he recently told the Private Parts podcast: “My mother died of lung cancer after finishing filming This Is England. never got to see the finished movie. “ Director Shane Meadows dedicated the film to the actor’s mother and Turgoose, now 29, added: “Stephen Graham has promised my mother to look after me. Everyone involved in This is England are part of my family. “ Still a young teenager, Thomas had to go live with his father but did not know him very well. He explained: When my mom passed away I moved in with my dad and didn’t know him, so Shane Meadows and Stephen Graham were going to adopt me if things were wrong with my dad. “





Before getting the post on This is England as Shaun Fields, Turgoose revealed he was on a bad track and added, “I was destined for jail. I didn’t need it. There was a hardware store in Grimsby that I used to steal spray paint for no reason. “ He starred in This is England as well as the This Is England 86 sequels in 2010, This Is England 88 the following year and This Is England 90 in 2015.







