Entertainment
This Week On TV: Talking Animals, The Legacy of Charles Schulz and Conan says goodbye. . . again
Don’t worry, Conanfan guys. Hell will be back in a different vehicle on HBO Max before too long. Indeed, he’s a staple in the entertainment world that’s been on TV for 28 years, and until he quits working hell probably still has one roost or another. His HBO Max series, the format of which is still unknown, will be his fourth tour.
OBrien burst onto the late-night scene in 1993, when he took over from David Letterman’s Late Night. He was in a comedy school similar to Letterman, with a lot of absurdity and irony. Then he picked up Jay Leno’s The Tonight Show, which ended in disaster when NBC returned his office chair to Leno after Lenos’ prime-time nighttime talk show failed. There is no accounting for taste.
OBrien landed on cable, along with TBS Conan, in 2010, and he also launched the Conan Without Borders travel series and the Conan OBrien Needs A Friend podcast. TBS was a comfortable but less visible home for him, and he thrived there. As a bonus, he has finally been able to have a live hearing in recent weeks, and on Thursday they will be there to help him say goodbye for now.
WHAT I AM WATCHING THIS WEEK
1. This one seems to require significant pre-play. When nature calls with Helen Mirren presents images of animals in nature with comedians putting words in their mouths. The series, which airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC, is narrated by Helen Mirren and is based on a UK series called Walk on the Wild Side. Lions and tigers and bears, oh why?
2. If you’ve got a taste for real crime, a pair of fat goosebumps, and sheer sordidness, Shadow of Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell could be your cup of tea. The Peacock documentary series looks at British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and her connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she awaits trial for sex trafficking. Its premieres Thursday.
3. Mental illness is still shamed by many people, which is very sad and only makes it more difficult to treat. Some statistics say that one in four people will suffer from it in their lifetime. PBS Four-Part Series Mysteries of mental illness will examine the science and history of mental illness, include intimate portraits of people struggling with mental health issues, and focus on groundbreaking treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and ketamine infusions. The series will be presented in two two-hour blocks, Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2.
4. Apple TV +, which is the streaming house for all things peanuts, is launching a special on Friday called Who are you, Charlie Brown? The documentary will return to the origins of the characters and the legacy of creator Charles Schulz. Lupita Nyongo recounts, and there will be interviews with Schulz’s friends and family, other cartoonists and notable fans of the band.
5. Married suburban mom is going through a midlife crisis and she has fantasies about a hot old boyfriend from her wild kid days. Gender / Life, starring Sarah Shahi and based on BB Eastons book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, that sounds a little scorching, yall. It will air Friday on Netflix, starring Mike Vogel as a husband.
6. Last year, HBO aired a True Crime Series about the search for the late Michelle McNamaras for the Golden State Killer and people obsessed with unsolved crime. Called I’ll be gone in the dark it was a disturbing look not only at the crimes and the procedural aspect of their resolution, but at the rape survivors and the families of those murdered. Now, Monday at 10 p.m., HBO will broadcast a new episode that explains the evolution of the case since the broadcast of the series.
THE ZAPPING
The good fight The fifth season premieres, with Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo leaving the series and Mandy Patinkin and Wayne Brady joining. Paramount +, Thursday
RuPauls Drag Race All Stars The series is moving to a new outlet for its sixth season. Paramount +, Thursday
Choe’s show Artist David Choe hosts an exhibition in which he portrays the guest he is interviewing. FX, Friday
RECENTLY REVIEWED
Physical Rose Byrnes’ dark and captivating series takes place during the aerobics craze of the 1980s. Apple TV +
We A two-part bittersweet masterpiece about a middle-aged couple traveling through Europe on the brink of divorce. GBH 2
Feel good The second and final season is textured, funny, and has a clear theme: trauma and recovery. Netflix
Kevin can fuck himself An inventive satire on sitcoms and sexism with a charming Annie Murphy. AMC, AMC +
We are lady pieces An entertaining British comedy about the members of an all-female Muslim punk group. peacock
Starstruck A romantic comedy about the relationship between Rose Matafeos London, in her twenties, and a movie star. HBO Max
Lisey’s story A laborious adaptation of Stephen King with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Apple TV +
Processing A decent cover of the classic therapeutic series, this time with Uzo Aduba. HBO
Hacks Jean Smart shines in the role of a legendary comic supervising a young comedy scriptwriter. HBO Max
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @MatthewGilbert.
