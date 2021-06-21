Blues Brothers director John Landis receives Locarno Lifetime Award – The Hollywood Reporter





Comedy-directing legend John Landis, whose credits include Lampoon National Animal House (1978), The blue brothers (1980), and Stock markets (1983), will be honored by the Locarno International Film Festival with its Lifetime Achievement Honor, the Pardo d’onore Manor Prize. Landis will receive the prize on Saturday August 13 in Piazza Grande in Locarno. The festival will screen three of its films during the festival: Animal house, Stock markets, and the 1992 vampire crime comedy Innocent blood (1992). Landis will also participate in a question and answer session with the Locarno audience. The 70-year-old filmmaker has directed some of the most successful and influential comedies of all time, including Kentucky Fried movie (1977), An American werewolf in London (1981), and Coming to America (1988). He was one of the first directors to bring the 1970s American alternative comedy scene to mainstream cinema, and his influence on subsequent generations of filmmakers has been immense. Landis also made history as Michael Jackson’s director and co-writer. Polar video, a job he got after Jackson saw American werewolf in London. Arguably the most famous music video of all time, Polar was also the first music video inducted into the US National Film Registry as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” “John Landis is a true American genius,” said Locarno Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro. “The all-consuming movie-going passion, burlesque music, irresistible gags and visceral attachment to the philosophy of the B film, combined with an acute critical sensitivity and political awareness, made him a key figure in the revival of American cinema between the 70s and 90s. He hybridized horror and comedy, musical and noir, in a way never seen before. The resulting masterpieces captured an enthusiastic audience around the world, drawn to its new cinematic language and challenges to conventional morality. Landis has shown that you can do anything and dream anything, and in doing so, he has made cinema better, fairer and more inclusive. Landis’ partner, Oscar nominated costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis (Coming to America, The Raiders of the Lost Ark), will also participate in Locarno and give a public masterclass on costume design on Thursday 12 August. Nadoolman Landis, former President of the Costume Designers Guild and Governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, is Director of UCLA David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design and curator of the 2012 bestselling exhibition Victoria & Albert Museum, Hollywood costume. The previous winners of the Pardo d’onore de Locarno are Ken Loach, Bernardo Bertolucci, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog and Agnès Varda. The 74th Locarno International Film Festival takes place from August 4 to 14, 2021.







