Katie Couric Announces Book Tour for Her Memoir, “Going There”





NEW YORK (AP) For her tour this fall to promote her memory of going there, Katie Couric not only anticipates the interest of his fans, but a return to something like a pre-pandemic world. Most of the book's events have remained virtual even as cinemas and concert halls have begun to reopen. Courics 11's tour of the city, announced Monday by Little, Brown and Company and Live Nation, will take place in person, and well beyond the scale of bookstores and libraries and other typical settings for authors. It opens October 28 at the Bostons Orpheum Theater, two days after the release of Going There, and its itinerary also includes the Beacon Theater in Manhattan, the Atlanta Symphony Hall, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Special guests, to be specified, will join her at each stop. Considering the difficult times we have been through, I am so excited to be in the world, to create a sense of community and a place where we can all come together for meaningful conversations and have fun too, Couric said in a statement. The tour will be produced by Live Nation, the concert promoter who previously worked on an even larger scale author event of Michelle Obamas' tour for her 2018 memoir Becoming. It's truly an honor to work with iconic Katie Couric and bring her to live audiences across the country, said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women, in a statement. She has always been an inspiration to people everywhere, especially women. While Obama has appeared at the Los Angeles Forum and other venues with a capacity of 10,000 or more, Courics' tour is more in line with the events of Hillary Clinton for her 2017 book What Happened or David. Sedaris has scheduled stops this fall for A Carnival of Snackeries: Diaries: Volume Two. The Orpheum in Boston, the Beacon in New York, and other stops have capacities from 2,000 to 3,000. So far, editors have been hesitant to announce plans for future tours, although some in-person appearances are taking place. Jennifer Weiner is expected to read next month at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth, Delaware, and other stores to promote her new novel That Summer. TJ Newman, author of the first Thriller, will be reading in July at the Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix, Arizona, where she previously worked, and at the Mysterious Bookshop in Manhattan.

