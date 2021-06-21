Taiwan says needs full review of pandemic management as cases decline





TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan needs a closer look at how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic once it ends, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday as the number of cases fell below 100 for the first time in over a month, admitting they were caught off guard at first. FILE PHOTO: People are vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination session for people over the age of 85, at a stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan, June 15, 2021 REUTERS / Ann Wang Since last month, Taiwan has tightened restrictions on private gatherings and closed entertainment venues as it battles an increase in domestic cases, a shock to an island that had previously largely brought infections under control. Speaking to local television, Tsai said authorities had handled the first wave of the pandemic well. The second wave was even more fierce, she said. At first we were a bit caught off guard. Tsais’s government came under heavy criticism from the opposition for its lack of preparedness, including limited testing facilities, when cases suddenly spiked last month, though authorities moved quickly to address these issues. Once the epidemic is over, we need to do a thorough review to improve the epidemic prevention system, she said. Taiwan is showing encouraging signs that the current wave is coming to an end. Speaking earlier on Monday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung only announced 75 new domestic infections. It was the first time the daily figure had dropped below 100 since May 15, when Taiwan raised the alert level for its capital, Taipei, and neighboring city, after a sudden spike of 180 national cases. We hope this trend can continue, Chen said at a daily press briefing. It requires everyone to work hard together. However, people should not relax and should continue to wear masks and wash their hands, Chen added. He would not be asked when the restrictions, which are currently due to end on June 28, could be lifted, saying: I will not speculate. The government is trying to speed up a vaccination program hampered by supply delays, with just 6% of a population of 23.5 million having received at least one of the two required doses, although 2.5 million doses from the United States arrived on Sunday. Taiwan’s tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 14,080, including 569 deaths. Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alex Richardson

