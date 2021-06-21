On World Music Day match the original song to the Bollywood copy in our quiz





1# Can you name the foreign song Koi Mil Gaya by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that was sampled? Image Credit: Youtube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO A. My Path – Frank Sinatra default

B. Take that look off your face – Andrew Lloyd Webber default 2# Can you name the song that Kya Kehna’s Aye Dil Laya Hai Bahar was copied from? Image Credit: Youtube / Official Tips

A. Oh! Carol – Neil Sedaka default

B. Lipstick on your collar – Connie Francis default 3# Can you name the foreign song that Tip Tip Barsa Paani was copied from? Image Credit: Youtube / Venus

A. Come Into My Life – Joyce Sims default

B. Roll Down Di Rubber Man – Dr Alban default 4# Do you remember Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from the movie Woh Lamhe? Do you know which song it was copied from? Image Credit: Youtube / YRF A. I can’t – Peterpan default

B. Friends in the Low Places – Garth Brooks default 5# Can you name the alien song Dhoom Machale from the 2004 movie Dhoom Was Copied? Image Credit: Youtube / T Series

A. Mario walks – Jesse Cook default

B. Circus – Britney Spears default 6# The song Koi Yahaan Nache Nache from the movie Disco Dancer was copied from a foreign language number. Can you guess the name of the songs? Image Credit: Youtube / Shemaroo A. Internet Killed the Video Star – Limousines default

B. Video Killed Radio Star – Buggles default 7# We all loved Aitraaz’s song Gela Gela. Can you name the foreign song it was copied from? Image Credit: Youtibe / Tips Official A. Act like a fool – Ludacris default

B. Thoia Thoing – R. Kelly default 8# Do you know that Race’s Pehli Nazar Mein is a pretty straightforward copy of a Korean song? Can you guess which song it is sampled from? Image Credit: Youtube / Official Tips A. Sarang Hae Yo – Kim Hyung Sup default

B. My Everything – Lena Park default 9# Do you know the song Neend Churayee Meri from the movie Ishq? What foreign song was it copied from? Image Credit: Youtube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO A. Sheloha Shela – Miami Band default

B. Sending All My Love – Linear default ten# Can you name the foreign song that Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi was copied from? Image Credit: Youtube / Gaane Sune Ansune

A. The Yellow Rose of Texas – Elvis Presley default

B. Ma Baker – Boney M default Oh no! You did not get more than 8 correct answers. You might like music, but you need to know more about your favorite tracks! You have more than 8 correct answers! You truly are the music maestro you think you are! Well done ! Resume the quiz Social and main image credit: Eros International, Excel Entertainment, Zee Studios and Aamir Khan Productions

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos