Foo Fighters and Dave Chapelle reopen MSG in first post-COVID show

Rock n roll dreams came true last night.

Specifically, the dreams of Dave Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters, who reopened New York’s Madison Square Garden to full capacity concerts with a sold-out show on Sunday, June 20.

I took the stage tonight and it was exactly as I dreamed it would be, Grohl said in the middle of the song Best of You. Thank you all for making my dream come true tonight.

The roar of the crowd suggested that this was not Grohl’s only dream. The Foo Fighters delivered nearly three hours of rock guitar music framed by thundering beats and indomitable energy. Grohl, with screams, barks and growls, plus a flying shock of black hair, is a rock ‘n roll survivor fueled by the primal energy of a big beat and a distorted guitar. It was the former Nirvana drummer who formed the Foo Fighters 26 years ago.

He also has a good sense of humor.

Damn, I missed the attention, Grohl joked at one point.

Concerts after COVID:Where and when do your favorite Jersey artists play?

There were also a few left-field songs on Sunday. Deep left field. Comedian Dave Chappelle joined the group to sing the hit Radiohead Creep. He’s done it in public before, but never with the Foo Fighters. Check it out below, but pay attention to the language.

Chappelle sang with just the right amount of comedic irony and ended with a mic drop, flex and salute.

P-Funk Alert:George Clinton, P-Funk is back on the road, shows include Central Park SummerStage

The Foo Fighters also have a history with the Bee Gees. Drummer Taylor Hawkins has a photo of Barry Gibb on his bass drum, and Bee Gees tribute album Hail Satin is due out July 17th. Grohl sang the Bee Gees You Should Be Dancing during the encore.

The crowd danced well. The show was the first in over 15 months without masks, social distancing or capacity limits at the Garden. Participants had to produce proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Hope (everyone) is following the proper protocols and safety measures, but if everyone is vaccinated and everyone has their immunization records to show, fingers crossed we should all be able to switch. said Austin Glasser from Brooklyn, who attended the show with his wife Danielle Glasser.

See again: Bon Jovi’s drive-in filmed in Asbury Park

They left their 2 month old child at home with his grandparents for the first time. Her name is Auroa after the song by the Foo Fighters. It was played on Sunday.

A handful of anti-vaccine protesters were outside the arena before the show. They took offense at having to get vaccinated to see the show. Some had costumes and signs, like Kurt Cobain is Rock ‘n’ Rollin Over, a reference to the former Grohls band member who died by suicide, or MSG & Foo Fighters complicit in crimes against humanity.

Health:What are the most and least vaccinated towns in Monmouth, Ocean Counties?

There is no justification for asking us to take a photo that we know is potentially dangerous to our health, protester Jerry Kann of Astoria, Queens said.

They didn’t seem to change too many Foo Fighter fans.

Eat a (white) one, commented a passing fan.

On stage, Grohl dedicated the song My Hero to those who worked to get us to this point.

I don’t think we would be here tonight if it weren’t for a lot of people helping us get this far, Grohl said. Don’t name names, but we can sing this song.

And there was a caveat.

If we can (erase) keep our (virgin) together, we can do it more often, Grohl said. So let’s keep our (virgin) together, please!

Setlist

Moments like these

The pretender

Learn to fly

No son of mine

The sky is a neighborhood

Shame shame

Rope

Classes

My hero

These days

Medicine at midnight

Market

Someone to love

Wrench

Arlandria

To burst

Creep (with Dave Chappelle)

All my life

Dawn

This is a call

The best of yourself

Make a fire

You should be dancing

eternal

Subscribe to app.com for the latest news on the Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, originally from the Jersey Shore, covers the entertainment and features of the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; [email protected]