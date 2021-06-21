Entertainment
Foo Fighters and Dave Chapelle reopen MSG in first post-COVID show
Rock n roll dreams came true last night.
Specifically, the dreams of Dave Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters, who reopened New York’s Madison Square Garden to full capacity concerts with a sold-out show on Sunday, June 20.
I took the stage tonight and it was exactly as I dreamed it would be, Grohl said in the middle of the song Best of You. Thank you all for making my dream come true tonight.
The roar of the crowd suggested that this was not Grohl’s only dream. The Foo Fighters delivered nearly three hours of rock guitar music framed by thundering beats and indomitable energy. Grohl, with screams, barks and growls, plus a flying shock of black hair, is a rock ‘n roll survivor fueled by the primal energy of a big beat and a distorted guitar. It was the former Nirvana drummer who formed the Foo Fighters 26 years ago.
He also has a good sense of humor.
Damn, I missed the attention, Grohl joked at one point.
There were also a few left-field songs on Sunday. Deep left field. Comedian Dave Chappelle joined the group to sing the hit Radiohead Creep. He’s done it in public before, but never with the Foo Fighters. Check it out below, but pay attention to the language.
Chappelle sang with just the right amount of comedic irony and ended with a mic drop, flex and salute.
The Foo Fighters also have a history with the Bee Gees. Drummer Taylor Hawkins has a photo of Barry Gibb on his bass drum, and Bee Gees tribute album Hail Satin is due out July 17th. Grohl sang the Bee Gees You Should Be Dancing during the encore.
The crowd danced well. The show was the first in over 15 months without masks, social distancing or capacity limits at the Garden. Participants had to produce proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Hope (everyone) is following the proper protocols and safety measures, but if everyone is vaccinated and everyone has their immunization records to show, fingers crossed we should all be able to switch. said Austin Glasser from Brooklyn, who attended the show with his wife Danielle Glasser.
They left their 2 month old child at home with his grandparents for the first time. Her name is Auroa after the song by the Foo Fighters. It was played on Sunday.
A handful of anti-vaccine protesters were outside the arena before the show. They took offense at having to get vaccinated to see the show. Some had costumes and signs, like Kurt Cobain is Rock ‘n’ Rollin Over, a reference to the former Grohls band member who died by suicide, or MSG & Foo Fighters complicit in crimes against humanity.
There is no justification for asking us to take a photo that we know is potentially dangerous to our health, protester Jerry Kann of Astoria, Queens said.
They didn’t seem to change too many Foo Fighter fans.
Eat a (white) one, commented a passing fan.
On stage, Grohl dedicated the song My Hero to those who worked to get us to this point.
I don’t think we would be here tonight if it weren’t for a lot of people helping us get this far, Grohl said. Don’t name names, but we can sing this song.
And there was a caveat.
If we can (erase) keep our (virgin) together, we can do it more often, Grohl said. So let’s keep our (virgin) together, please!
Setlist
Moments like these
The pretender
Learn to fly
No son of mine
The sky is a neighborhood
Shame shame
Rope
Classes
My hero
These days
Medicine at midnight
Market
Someone to love
Wrench
Arlandria
To burst
Creep (with Dave Chappelle)
All my life
Dawn
This is a call
The best of yourself
Make a fire
You should be dancing
eternal
