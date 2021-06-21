Daily domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan drop below 100





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Daily coronavirus infections in Taiwan fell below 100 on Monday for the first time in more than a month as the pandemic continues to subside. Since last month, Taiwan has battled an increase in domestic cases, tightening restrictions on private gatherings and shutting down entertainment venues. Officials have signaled that the measures may need to be extended beyond a June 28 date for their lifting. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung announced 75 new domestic infections, but added that the infections tended to decrease. We hope that this trend can continue, he said during a daily press briefing. It requires everyone to work hard together. However, people should not relax and should continue to wear masks and wash their hands, Chen added. He would not be asked when the restrictions could be lifted, saying: I will not speculate. Monday was the first time the daily figure has fallen below 100 since May 15, when Taiwan raised the alert level for its capital, Taipei, and neighboring city, after a sudden spike of 180 national cases. The government has struggled to speed up a vaccination program hampered by supply delays, with just 6% of a population of 23.5 million having received at least one of two required doses. On Sunday, 2.5 million doses of vaccine arrived in Taiwan from the United States, more than doubling the stocks of the island, a major producer of semiconductors. Taiwan’s tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 14,080, including 569 deaths. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

