Boman Irani: Getting vaccinated and following protocol is the way to go | Bollywood





Earlier this month, Boman Iranis’ mother Jer, 94, passed away. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor sent her a nice send off and shared some glimpses into his mother’s life. Irani admits it will take time to get better, but in my own way, I’m happy for her because she’s had a great life. My mother’s passing was not as sad or tragic as other (death) cases have been. In my post, I wanted to let others know about her, and also convey a message that was not dark. We wanted to celebrate his life at the end of the day. The message was that of a happy realization of life. There is enough sadness around us and people are really in pain, says the 62-year-old. Irani calls her mother an amazing spirit who has taken on many responsibilities as a young widow. He explains: She fed four small children, including me, who was not yet born when my father passed away. I don’t know how she navigated through the tough times. She wore the hat of a father, mother, provider and later was an inspiration, urging us to follow our dreams. She had a great mind to make people feel wanted, loved, cared not only for her children but also for others, was good at giving advice and was a human person. I feel more for my wife, Zenobia, because she lost a very good friend. The two talked all day and enjoyed each other’s company. Although the second wave hit everyone hard, crushing the country’s health infrastructure, the talk of the third wave weighed heavily on everyone’s minds. The actor thinks we should be prepared but not worry too much. I feel bad to hear young people dying and the way it was a few months ago. Now the numbers have come down, fortunately. We have vaccines and we should all get them as soon as possible. People don’t seem to take it seriously. Getting vaccinated and following the protocol is the way to go. We must be ready because worrying does not help, action does! He suggests.

