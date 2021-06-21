What Mariah Carey Said About Nick Cannon’s Growing Family

Nick Cannon let go of any Father’s Day surprise on Sunday when he appeared to confirm he had a seventh child on the way, just days after welcoming twins with another woman.

Model Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting a baby boy with Cannon as they posed together in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to People.

As Cannon’s head was turned away from the camera, his tattoos were cohesive as he posed shirtless while cradling Scott’s baby bump.

It came after Scott, who allegedly modeled on Cannon’s MTV show Wild ‘n out, shared in another deleted social media post that her unborn son will be called Zen S. Cannon.

News has become a topic of discussion on social media, because The masked singer host Cannon welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14, less than a week before Scott’s Father’s Day post.

And if we count correctly, that would also mean that Cannon will welcome his fourth child in the space of a year, following the December birth of his daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell – with whom he also shares his 4-year-old son Golden.

So what does Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey think of her ever-expanding offspring? The singer, who has 10-year-old Monroe and Moroccan twins with Cannon, has so far kept her thoughts on her latest news a secret.

In a repeat move from the previous year, Carey took to Instagram to dedicate a Father’s Day post to her late father, Alfred Roy Carey, with no mention of Cannon.

Carey and Cannon are known to have had an amicable co-parenting relationship since their divorce in 2014.

In a 2016 radio interview, Cannon revealed that Grammy-winning Carey joked with him about his growing family as he awaited Golden’s arrival in February 2017.

“She told me about it first, so it was actually easier,” Cannon told Power 106 in Los Angeles of discussing the news with Carey. “I don’t know how she heard about it, but she called me and she was funny with it. She said, ‘Mmmhmm, I heard about you here on these streets.'”

In 2017, Carey discussed co-parenting with Cannon during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “He’s a good guy. It’s not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, joke. and do the good parts of when we had a relationship. “

Although Cannon appears to be a fairly committed father, he has expressed doubts that he will be a husband again.

Speaking on rapper TI’s Quickly podcast in 2019, he said: “I think I will never be able to be with one woman again. I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason we separated was not had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like it. Once I got away from that, I [realized] this build is not designed for me. “

He continued, “I gave it my all. Because even before that I was like, ‘I don’t believe in marriage. “But shit, that was Mariah Carey. Whatever she says, I agree. If she meant we were going to the moon, I’m like ‘Let’s go.'”

“I know I will never be in a relationship again,” he said. “I know I’ll never be married again … [I don’t] want to have to respond to anyone. [I want to] be alone … forever. “

However, he said at the time that there was someone who could lead him back down the aisle: “If I had to do it again, it would be for her. It would be Mariah,” Cannon said.

Carey and Cannon tied the knot in the Bahamas in April 2008, following a whirlwind romance. They separated and filed for divorce in 2014, before briefly reuniting in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

News week has contacted a rep for Nick Cannon for comment.