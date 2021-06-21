Bollywood actors spotted practicing football

Besides acting, what motivates Bollywood actors is their love for football. Time and time again, actors have been seen exploring their interests by playing soccer with their peers. After a very long time in the midst of the pandemic, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were recently spotted playing with Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on Sunday.

Hit by shutters, video clips and photos from the football game were uploaded to Instagram. In one of the clips, gorgeous actress Disha was seen warming up on the pitch with her boyfriend, Tiger. The actress was dressed in black shorts and a jacket, while Tiger wore a purple tank top and black stockings. The duo were sweating on the soccer field as they were accompanied by Arjun Kapoor. The handsome actor also warmed up before the friendly match. He was dressed in an all-black outfit and stepped out of neon shoes. Among the star-studded friendly match, one cannot miss Ranbir who has an intense passion for the game. The actor is also a co-owner of a celebrity football club called Mumbai City FC. Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Dino Morea were also photographed on a field in Bandra.

The last friendly soccer game the actors played was in 2019. Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ishan Khattar and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan have been spotted performing in Mumbai for charity. While in 2017, the public were pleasantly surprised when a charity soccer match was played between players of the Indian cricket team and Bollywood stars. Virat Kohli’s All Hearts FC faced off against All Stars FC at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. The money raised by Clasico football was donated to the Kohli foundation and to the “Playing for Humanity” foundation of Abhishek. The charity match held in 2016 ended in a 2-2 draw as goals from Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul were canceled by Abhishek Bachchan’s side.

The charity match was an initiative of Cornerstone Sport and GS Entertainment.

