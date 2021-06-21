Entertainment
Bollywood actors spotted practicing football
Besides acting, what motivates Bollywood actors is their love for football. Time and time again, actors have been seen exploring their interests by playing soccer with their peers. After a very long time in the midst of the pandemic, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were recently spotted playing with Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on Sunday.
Hit by shutters, video clips and photos from the football game were uploaded to Instagram. In one of the clips, gorgeous actress Disha was seen warming up on the pitch with her boyfriend, Tiger. The actress was dressed in black shorts and a jacket, while Tiger wore a purple tank top and black stockings. The duo were sweating on the soccer field as they were accompanied by Arjun Kapoor. The handsome actor also warmed up before the friendly match. He was dressed in an all-black outfit and stepped out of neon shoes. Among the star-studded friendly match, one cannot miss Ranbir who has an intense passion for the game. The actor is also a co-owner of a celebrity football club called Mumbai City FC. Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Dino Morea were also photographed on a field in Bandra.
The last friendly soccer game the actors played was in 2019. Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ishan Khattar and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan have been spotted performing in Mumbai for charity. While in 2017, the public were pleasantly surprised when a charity soccer match was played between players of the Indian cricket team and Bollywood stars. Virat Kohli’s All Hearts FC faced off against All Stars FC at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. The money raised by Clasico football was donated to the Kohli foundation and to the “Playing for Humanity” foundation of Abhishek. The charity match held in 2016 ended in a 2-2 draw as goals from Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul were canceled by Abhishek Bachchan’s side.
The charity match was an initiative of Cornerstone Sport and GS Entertainment.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]