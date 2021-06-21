NCIS actor selling to Los Feliz | Former Japanese guesthouse designated as landmark | Eagle Rock Plaza sale | Immovable

Eastside Real Estate and Development News

Atwater Village

Architectural digests “Clever“section presents the apartment that interior and furniture designer Leah Ring now shares with her boyfriend, artist Adam de Boer. The colors are more muted than the last time the ring flat appeared in the store, 2019. But she still favors unconventional hues, the Digest said. In addition – with de Boer now on the scene – the house features actual paintings.

Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Plaza – the only gated mall in northeastern LA – has been sold, with the new owners hinting at big potential changes to one of the city’s oldest indoor malls. Eastern Real Estate and Atlas Capital Group announced last week that they had purchased the nearly half-century-old 466,000 square foot mall that is currently anchored by Target, Macys, Seafood City and Fitness 19 .

East Hollywood

An oldguesthouseandemployment agency are in the process of being inscribed as historical and cultural monuments. At 560-562 Virgil Ave. – which historically includes the Joyce Boarding House and the Ozawa Residence – is a duplex and a single-family house dating from 1921 and 1912 respectively. The building at 564 Virgil Avenue – listed as the historic site of the Ozawa Pension and the Obayashi Employment Office – has 23 rooms and four bathrooms and dates from 1912.

LA surveysaid both properties served as boarding houses for Japanese men before World War II, with the Obayashi employment agency listed in the Sun Year Book of 1939. Property 560 was specifically named as an “example rare Japanese pension from the pre-war period ”. The two buildings that face Virgil Avenue have a wild Western-style design, with a tent roof hidden by a square front facade.

A seven-storey building with 62 apartments is in planning for New Hampshire Avenue, between Fountain Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. The three units on site – a single-family home and a duplex – would be demolished. Only six parking spaces would be added, as well as 31 bicycle parking spaces. Seven of the new residential units would be reserved for extremely low-income households.

Echo Park

Champion Real Estate Company has filed plansto demolish two buildings the company bought four years ago along Sunset Boulevard and replace them with a five-story building with 136 new residential units, 15 of which are set aside for affordable housing. The complex would also include 8,000 square feet of dining space on the ground floor. The company’s plan when it purchased the 200-foot-long strip of old storefronts and parking was to renovate and reuse buildings that were already on the site. although the buildings have been renovated, they have never been rented out.

The happy

Emily Wickersham, who leaves the NCIS cast after eight years, also leaves behind her 1930s Spanish-style cottage, which she put up for sale for just over $ 3.8 million,Dirtreported. Wickersham bought the hillside home in November 2019 for $ 2.6 million, then had it renovated before moving in, Dirt said. The 4 bedroom Lambeth Street is close to Griffith Park as well as the LA River.

Less than half a mile from the home of Wickershamn, an English 5 bedroom Tudor Revival on Lowry Roadjust sold for $ 3.7 million, making it the Eastside’s most expensive home sale last week, according toRed tuna. The 5,019 square foot home has 5.5 bathrooms and sits on a 10,081 square foot lot.

Construction is underway for a residential building with six apartments and three floors at 4718-4722, avenue Franklin. The old single-family home has been demolished and the land is being cleared.

Silver Lake

Plans have been filed to build six condominium units at the corner of N. Glendale Boulevard and Bancroft Avenue. The buildings would cross three vacant hillside lots along 2280-2290 N. Glendale Blvd., with an address at 2346 W. Bancroft Ave. The applicant behind the plans is listed as Panorama of Silverlake LLC.

