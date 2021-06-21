Bollywood stars seriously consider co-parenting





IOL Entertainment brings you the latest Bollywood entertainment news and trends in weekly Bolly-fix. This week, we take a look at the co-parenting duties of Bolly stars, get the shots, and learn some important life lessons as well. Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife take co-parenting seriously Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput take their parenting responsibilities seriously. The two are raising Misha, 4, and Zain, 2. Rajput said that from the start the couple argued over parenting duties, but now things are falling into place. It happened. But I’m so happy that we’re both in sync. Because I think co-parenting is really important and absolutely essential for you and your family to be happy and sane. Because once you become one, you are a parent for life. It’s endless work, but you don’t have to do it all the time, and this is where co-parenting really helps. I feel like Shahid and I are completely in tune with this, Rajput said. They each have different strengths as parents and specialize in handling different aspects of Misha and Zains’ life, she added. Shahid knows that I am more involved on a daily basis, but now even that has changed because it is the same. I think it’s great. During the pandemic, I hope other fathers have realized what mothers are usually supposed to do and are sharing that burden. This balance is good. I am good at one area, he is good at another. Shahid is extremely patient, I am very meticulous. So I’m damn good with their routines but he’s amazing with meltdowns so that helps, she said. On the work side, Kapoor is preparing for the release of Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, with his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. 4 life lessons Shah Rukh Khan learned from his father Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared four great life lessons he learned from his late father. The lessons are simple but valuable and were a gift for Khan when his father didn’t have the money to buy him birthday presents. “He gave me an old game of chess, he told me that I could learn a lot about life through this game. The first and most important being cooperation and teamwork. In life, when you have to move forward, sometimes you also have to take a step back. Then, being a small person, the so-called pawns must be respected. No one is small. Everyone is helpful. And finally, sometimes the things we love the most, like the queen, in chess have to be sacrificed, ”Khan said. His second important lesson was learned using a typewriter. “When you type something wrong on a typewriter, if you write something wrong, it becomes difficult to remove it. So you have to be very diligent and careful. Whatever you do for a living, do it diligently. Do it in such a way that there are no mistakes. Do it thinking it’s your first and last chance, and you’ll never get a chance to do it again, ”he said. Khan’s third lesson came with a broken old camera. “I could see through the viewfinder, but I couldn’t click on the images. It taught me an important lesson. Our creativity or our hobby cannot always become our job. Very few people get the chance to make it their job. But no matter how creative we are, it doesn’t have to be accepted by the world, “he said. Her last lesson from her father was to have a sense of humor and childish innocence. Varun Dhawan gets vaccinated Actor Varun Dhawan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine and has taken to social media to share photos with the caption ‘# VACCINATED’. On the work side, he has a long list of upcoming films. He finished filming the next supernatural film Bhediya, with Kriti Sanon. Director Amar Kaushik is scheduled for release on April 14 next year. He will also star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This family artist includes Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajata Koli.







