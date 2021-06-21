Maybe Starstrucks Nikesh Patel Would Date You

Starstruck, the new BBC series airing on HBO Max, has a plot straight out of a fanfic: Girl meets boy, girl comes home with boy, girl finds boy is an extremely famous actor but she doesn’t care because she’s cool, the boy totally falls in love with her. It’s a total fantasy come true, but thanks to the excellent writing from creator Rose Matafeo and co-writer Alice Snedden, it doesn’t look fantastic at all.

At the heart of the show’s credibility is Nikesh Patels’ endearing neurotic portrayal of movie star Tom Kapoor. This isn’t Patels’ first romantic comedy or his US debut, or even his first time playing an actor. He caused fainting as Kash Khan, a dissatisfied investment banker who fell in love with the wrong woman in the Mindy Kalings 2019 Hulu remake of Four weddings and a funeral, and was a leading man in the hit British drama Indian summers. While he’s best known for his more romantic roles, Patel looks for roles and projects that change the formula and move the industry forward, regardless of genre.

The Cut spoke to Patel about being a Rose Matafeo fanboy, a performance, and if he ever had a date with a sorry normal, civil.

I really loved it Starstruck. It does such a good job of portraying a total romantic fantasy in a way that isn’t fictionalized. How did you get involved in the show?

It was a slight reversal of roles. I was a Rose Matafeo fan because I knew her stand-up, and I had been to her show with friends, and I thought she was brilliant. So when I saw Sheed write the show, I was really excited. The audition process was a COVID audition process the first time Rose and I met, my laptop was on my bookshelf there and we were auditioning that way.

Rose is so cool. What was it like working with her?

So much fun. She is really impressive. i think Starstruck shows how brilliant she is an actress. But she also co-wrote the series. She’s the executive producer on it, so she really has an eye on what’s going to make it not look like it’s been done a million times before.

Rose and Alice Snedden, who co-wrote it, are so much in this world of romantic comedy that it means when they created something it was both a tribute to those stories, but also a twist that made her relevant to people now.

It’s funny too, because your character is that prominent man and the stereotype would be that he’s very charming, maybe a nice talker. But your character, Tom, is often frozen, not knowing what to say.

I think that’s true for a lot of actors. I would say that I was inspired by a version of myself to inhabit Tom, not the same as I in no way have the same life as him. The pleasure has come to go, Alright, how can I make this relevant? When you delve deeper into the subject, a lot of what Rose and Alice have offered about this lifestyle is actually a hindrance. It’s not that big glamorous thing.

What Tom really wants is to connect with this girl he met, and her kind of professional life that continues to create obstacles, but it turns out his professional life is in showbiz. It was fun struggling with that side of portraying what it’s like to be an actor in a comedy.

It was also really cool to see a show where the two sons are not white. I read that when you were chosen your character name was changed to be more faithful to your past.

It’s a conversation Rose started as soon as I was chosen. The part as it is written, Tom had a name that seemed coded quite English or American or white, so when I was picked and Rose said, is there anything you wanted to ask on the script? The only thought I had was, Now that I am playing the part, why not reflect my ethnicity and heritage? And we talked about it and so Tom became Tom Kapoor. I’m really grateful to Rose that it’s not even something I had to bring up. I think the understanding comes from the fact that she herself is of mixed heritage.

There was nothing else in the script that needed to meet me, because everything else was pretty relevant no matter what you look like or where you are from. I wasn’t really a part of the other decisions, I think they came organically, but they were all informed by the conversations the industry on this side of the pond had, kind of like in the States- United, especially at this time, I guess, the awakening or reality-checking that followed the murder of George Floyd, and deep thinking about the impact of storytelling; whether deliberate or not, these choices have an impact.

I also liked how consent was centered in all sexual interactions, but it was done in a way that felt really natural to me. Much of the television writing you see, postMe Too, is often written in a way where it’s like, Yes, Me Too has arrived and we will recognize him. Did you have any conversations about this as a cast? Or did it come naturally?

I experienced this positive reception, especially for the portrayal of first-hand sex, just from friends, it’s so refreshing. And part of the reason it’s refreshing is that it doesn’t come in a lecture format. Rose and Alice are better writers than that.

So it happens in the minds of two people who are getting to know each other. It comes through in character. And yet, it’s weird that he feels new. It’s great in some ways, but it’s also like it shouldn’t feel new. I can’t speak for her, but I don’t think Rose particularly decided to go, I want to make a comment about consent.

Yeah, it doesn’t look like she’s making a point. It seems like it’s a natural part of who the character is and how sex should work, which is, I think, what’s so great about it.

On-screen representations of relationships and sex can sometimes be idealistic in ways that aren’t helpful, or will force women and men to uphold ideals that aren’t helpful. And I think that can happen a lot in romantic comedies as well. You know, again, isn’t it romantic that this show doesn’t do that? I think that’s what makes comedy such a great medium that a conversation about consent goes on while these two characters are having sex.

Other than that, we worked with an intimacy coordinator, which is a very welcome and fairly new role on set. As soon as you work with one, you’re like, Oh my god sure that should be the norm. Would you have choreographed a fight scene without a stunt coordinator? No, because someone is going to get hurt. And, you know, that’s the same question I think should be asked with privacy. Obviously the injury takes many different forms, but it’s just a matter of both parties being comfortable and knowing what they’re doing, and then it allows the actors to do their job, which is to do it. sell.

Is there anything you can say about season two of Starstruck?

Just that I’m in it. It’s really unnecessary. And yes, to say a little more if the first series asked, Are these two people going to meet and connect?, which they literally do in the last shot of the final episode, asks the second series, What then? They’re the same brilliant writers we had before, so it’s done in a fun and unexpected way. I loved doing it.

So, as we’ve discussed, your character is an actor. You are an actor. What your personal dating standards policy?

First of all, I hate the term normies, so let’s not do that. What does Cath (the character of Minnie Drivers) say? She calls them civilians. I don’t really have a policy. I understand there are benefits to being with someone who understands the challenges of your profession.

But then I also recognize, in a way that Starstruck fact, some couples are chalk and cheese and they work and sometimes it’s awesome. I think this is one of the great dangers, and I say it more by observing it in friends. I had to commit to it on some level, but this famous thing and the people who know you, whatever that means.

The two things that can be difficult there are maintaining your privacy and having enough time. But especially if you’re on the same level as Toms, you’re surrounded by people telling you you’re amazing all the time. Which is not a fundamental influence. So I think, yeah, it was like Tom had a pretty good head on his shoulders, and was a refreshing example of a successful actor who wasn’t a jerk.

Well, he left her in a hotel bathroom for three hours.

You are quite right. But part of his attraction to Jessie comes from cutting through the bullshit he’s probably used to dealing with. I think it’s attractive, whether it’s in a romantic partner or in people you work with who aren’t interested in smoke and mirrors.