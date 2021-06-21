“Marco Effect” sells for Germany and Italy – The Hollywood Reporter





TrustNordisk has lined up a series of major European territories for its new Danish thriller, The marco effect by Oscar nominated director Martin Zandvliet (Earth to me), inking contracts with Koch Films for Germany and Austria and with Movies Inspired for Italian rights. TrustNordisk screens film, part of the success Department Q thriller franchise, for international buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market this week. The marco effect has already pre-sold in several territories, including France (Wild Bunch Distribution), Spain (Vertigo Films), Russia (Capella Film), South Korea (Contents Panda) and Japan (Culture Entertainment). Ulrich Thomsen (Brothers) plays the role of Police Inspector Carl Morck, Head of the Cold Affairs Division “Department Q” of the Danish Police. Zaki Youssef (Son of denmark) plays Assad, Morck’s assistant. Sophie Torp (Daniel) plays Rose, the secretary of the Q department. The plot of The marco effect, based on Jussi Adler Olsen’s detective novels, centers on Marco, a 14-year-old homeless Gypsy boy who is arrested at Danish border control for possessing the passport of a missing official. Morck and the Q Department unearth a cold case involving the bureaucrat, who was accused of pedophilia shortly before his disappearance. the Department Q franchise is one of the most successful film series in Europe, with features like 2013 Guardian of lost causes, The Absent (2014), and A conspiracy of faith (2016), which all starred Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Fares Fares as Morck and Assad, respectively. The Cannes Virtual Market, or pre-screenings market, takes place from June 21 to 25.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos