Who are the candidates for ‘Love Island’ 2021?





It was a white knack for Island of love fans over the past 15 months as we waited to hear news about when and how ITV’s beloved reality series would return to our screens. For obvious reasons, summer Island of love 2020 has been canceled and winter Island of love 2021 was not even consulted. However, on June 16, 2021, our prayers were finally answered, with the announcement that season seven was unfolding and the summer of love could finally begin. Better yet, it’s been announced that this year’s show will last eight glorious, sunny weeks. And although there has been no official confirmation of the location of the villa, all signs seem to point to the OG Island of love domicile: Mallorca. But what about the most important part of the islanders? Fans are already asking themselves a lot of questions: who are they? Where do they come from? What are they doing? What is their type on paper? And above all, where can we follow them on Instagram? (Because, let’s face it, half the fun of watching Island of love is snooping on applicants’ social media during commercial breaks.) To help you out, we’ve put together all the information you need on this year’s romantic hopes. Sharon Gaffka Age: 25 Occupation: Civil servant Hometown: Oxford Paper type: I have this thing where if something isn’t working with a person I’ll try to go to the other extreme to see if it works. I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. Im quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can sort of match that. Instagram: @sharongaffka Aaron Francois Age: 24 Occupation: Luxury event host Hometown: London Type on paper: I need someone who is passionate about what they do, from the scientist to anything you can say when someone is talking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I like this. I don’t like it when people do a job just to make money and then they just live for the weekend. Especially since I work on weekends. Instagram: @aaronfrancis Liberty poole Age: 21 Occupation: Waitress and Marketing Student Hometown: Birmingham Type on paper: I like tall, dominant, confident, cheeky and cheeky men. But obviously it’s still usually combined with the types of players, that’s where I’m wrong. So I try to change my ways and go for a nicer guy who will treat me well. Instagram: @libertypoolex Hugo hammond Age: 24 Occupation: The teacher of EPS Hometown: Hampshire (technically a county, we know) Type on paper: No details have been released on the kind of person Hammond will be looking for, but watch this space … Instagram: @hugo_hammond_ Shannon Singh Age: 22 Occupation: Model Hometown: Fife Type on paper: I don’t feed on looks, I feed on energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I am a party girl, I like going out, I am very sociable. For me it is quite difficult to find genuine people who are looking for what you are looking for. I won’t just go with just anyone because they are convenient. I have to make sure they’re for me. Apparently they must be good looking, but if he’s a good looking guy but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch the paint dry, it’s not going to be great. Instagram: @shannonsinghhh Jake Cornwall Age: 24 Occupation: Water engineer Hometown: Weston-super-Mare Type on paper: Seems wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is to have respect and have fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I have received messages from girls who have boyfriends and husbands. That’s why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is truly loyal. But when I’m single I like to have a good time! Instagram: @ jakecornish7 Kaz Kamwi Age: 26 Occupation: Fashion blogger Hometown: Essex Type on paper: No word yet on what kind of person Kaz is looking for, but watch this space. Instagram: @kazkamwi Brad McClelland Age: 26 Occupation: Worker Hometown: Northumberland Type on paper: No word yet on what kind of person Brad is looking for, but his celebrity crushes include Summer ray, Zara McDermott and Megan Fox. Instagram: @brad_mcclell Chloe Terrier Age: 25 Occupation: Financial Services Marketing Manager Hometown: Bicester Type on paper: I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone you can count on not to give up on you. Because I’m a pretty tall and loud enough character, they should be just as loud, if not louder. I could never be with someone who is silent. Someone who gives you a little perspective. Instagram: @chloe__burrows Toby Aromolaran Age: 22 Occupation: Semi-pro football player Hometown: Essex Type on paper: No word on Tobys type yet but watch this space … Instagram: @tobyaromolaran Faye Winter Age: 26 Occupation: Rental Manager Hometown: Devon Type on paper: No word yet on the Fayes type but watch this space … Instagram: @faye__hiver Editor’s Note: This article has been updated throughout June 21, 2021, to reflect incoming news on this year. Island of love competitors.







