Post-COVID era will see retail and entertainment industry rebound with steady recovery

According to Forrester ResearchIndia’s retail industry is estimated to be worth $ 883 billion in 2020. The sector, one of the fastest growing, however, has been hit hard amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The industry has gone through many ups and downs over the past year and a half, said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India.

During the nationwide lockdown, the industry recorded just 30% of business in a month, which diwali rose to 70% of pre-COVID levels.

With the second wave, that figure fell to 50% in April 2021, and then to 20% in May. Kumar said the changes were categorical, in which some categories of businesses have performed well, while others have not.

Interestingly, in the second wave, the essential services too, were hit hard, pushing retail numbers further down.

Due to COVID-19, every business has come under scrutiny for all the costs involved in the business and the revenue generated in the process.

In fact, most companies have started to look at all possible channels to see if they can get some extra cash in their pockets. For example, a few small stores have started to see the whole country as their market rather than a specific region. This, he said, will have a lasting impact on the industry.

He pointed out that the ECGLS is given to every industry except retail. Currently, we are slamming the doors of the finance ministry and the center to try and give us credit, Kumar said.

Deep unrest for shopping centers

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls, highlighted the difference in state-imposed restrictions between wave one and wave two.

For example, Gujarat or Telangana have not experienced a full lockdown in any month. Maharashtra, on the other hand, had imposed a complete lockdown.

He explained that when businesses are fully open, retailers can effectively manage their costs. However, when they are partially open, it becomes difficult to sustain the business as they still have to pay for the infrastructure despite any consumption, thus incurring a loss.

According to Rajneesh, the most important thing to do right now is to align cash flow with income. The infrastructure is permanent from the developers’ point of view, but there is no flexibility because its cost is fixed.

There has to be a system where variable cost matches fixed cost, he said. We still see this as a temporary phase and therefore I don’t see any major change or new model developing, Rajneesh added.

Dark times for the entertainment industry

According to Kailash Gupta, CFO, Inox Leisure, the entertainment or film industry has experienced one of the darkest periods in its history. In March 2021, nearly 30-35 percent company had started to return to pre-COVID levels. However, the second wave of the pandemic has once again caused all theaters to go out of business.

Now almost 1,000 screens across India definitely stop. The industry has never seen such a drop in the past 100 years, Kailash said.

For now, all expansion plans for the movie industry have been put on hold. Kailash said that while weaker players will be excluded from the industry, organized players will continue to expand their businesses.

As an industry, many challenges have suddenly arisen over the past 15 months. This will likely continue for the next six to 12 months, but after that things will fall back into place, he added.

If generating content is not a problem for the cinema industry since almost 1,800 films are published every year, the brand value of the industry is important.

In terms of recognition and responsiveness, cinema remains superior to OTT platforms or television. So, he said, OTT platforms are not a threat to the movie industry.

The path to follow

Digital commerce is going to be an important part of the industry, said the CEO of the Retailers Association of India, adding that physical retail will not be obsolete.

Businesses will need to reorient and evolve to improve the customer experience, he said.

Rajneesh also shared the same belief, saying that weaker malls may face some selling pressure, but well-performing malls will continue to be safer.

Nonetheless, over the past three to four weeks, a good rate of recovery from consumption has been noticed, indicating that things may change for the better.