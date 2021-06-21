14 actors who requested changes to the script





Thanks to Robert Downey Jr. for saving The Avengers of a sad existence without shawarma. 1. The original ending of The Avengers Iron Man woke up after crashing to the ground and asked, “What’s next?” But that didn’t impress Robert Downey Jr. Wonder / youtube.com

Downey Jr. asked Joss Whedon to trade the moment for “something more lively,“resulting in the line on shawarma (and the post-credits scene that followed). 2. Chris Farley was Shrek’s original voice, but after his death in 1997, Mike Myers was hired to replace him. Myers re-recorded all of Shrek’s dialogue in his natural Canadian accent, only to ask to re-record them. again in the now iconic Scottish Oxford. Paramount Pictures / DreamWorks / Tony Gonzalez / Courtesy Everett Collection

Myers later Explain, I always thought that Shrek was brought up in the working class. And since Lord Farquaad was played in English, I thought of Scottish. This change cost DreamWorks around $ 45 million. 3. When Samuel L. Jackson arrived in Vancouver to film Snakes on a plane and discovered that the executives of New Line Cinema had changed the title to Pacific Flight 121, he insisted that it be changed back. New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jackson argued that the public should know what he’s getting into and reminded the folks at New Line that Freddy and Friday 13 had succeeded in part because of “catchy headlines”. 4. Shakira believed that Gazelle, the pop star in which she voiced Zootopia, has been Too skinny first. She implored the creators to “give her some meat,” and they agreed, resulting in a more curious Gazelle. Dee Cercone / Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. In Missing girl, the character of Ben Affleck was supposed to wear a baseball cap at an airport to avoid attention, but a feud between actor and director David Fincher over the hat of which team he would be stopped production for four days. 20th century fox / Via youtube.com

Fincher wanted it to be a Yankees cap, but Boston native Affleck refused, saying he would “never hear the end” of it. The pair ultimately compromised on a Mets hat. 6. Michelle rodriguez almost stop The Fast and the Furious about a love triangle between her character, Letty Ortiz, Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, because she didn’t want to cheat “in front of millions of people”, even in a fictitious way. Universal Collection / Courtesy Everett

7. Léonard Nimoy proposed the “Pinching of the vulcan nerve“when filming a Star Trek scene where he was supposed to knock out Captain Kirk with a phaser. Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nimoy believed that this gratuitous display of violence was not in Spock’s character, and that’s how the nerve-wracking was born. 8. Anna Kendrick rejected a “fucking problem“scenario in Perfect location 3 it would have seen her character romantically linked to a music director, Theo, with whom she already had a professional relationship. Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Kendrick also said no to a kiss between the two during the film’s end. 9. When Dwayne Johnson read the script for Carnage, he was not happy that his character, George, was supposed to die, so for about two months he pleaded for the survival of the protagonist and won! Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Johnson explained in a later interview, “I don’t like a sad ending. Life brings this shit I don’t want in my movies.” ten. Liam Neeson has agreed to star in Seth MacFarlane A million ways to die in the West… as long as he was allowed to use a “very large Irish accent. “ Lorey Sebastian / Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

About 10 years ago, an episode of family guy (created by MacFarlane) contained a joke about how absurd it would be for Neeson, “with his funny accent”, to star in a western. Neeson apparently never forgot him, and MacFarlane was a game, so the outlaw turned Irish. 11. Prince asked a cameo role at New girl, but he’s made it clear that he won’t appear in the same episode as Khlo Kardashian and Kris Jenner. 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Prince apparently said the Kardashians, who were supposed to appear as guests at an event he was hosting, “would never be invited to a Prince party.” Their appearances have been cut. 12. Alan rickman secretly rewritten parts of the “terrible” Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves script with two friends, Ruby Wax and Peter Barnes, meeting the latter for editing sessions in a Pizza Express. Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Barnes came up with the sequence when the character of Rickman, the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham, sees two “girls” and says to the first one, “You. My room, 10:30 am.” He then said to the second: “You, 10:45 am. Wax added another line: “And bring a friend.” 13. Dacre Montgomery asked the Duffer brothers, creators of Strange things, for two sequences which humanize his character, Billy. Netflix / youtube.com

The first was an aggressive fight between Billy and his father in Season 2, and the second was a flashback to Billy’s childhood relationship with his mother in Season 3. Montgomery said, “It was my effort. with the Duffers to show on this side that no one is just bad. “ 14. And finally, Universal “contractually guaranteed“Tom Cruise is almost in control The Mummy, and Cruise took it to heart. Chiabella James / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

He brought in his own writers to “bolster his role,” and they added a possession storyline to give Cruise a more dramatic character arc. In addition to these changes, Cruise also oversaw the film’s editing and marketing. He finally lost $ 95 million. TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

