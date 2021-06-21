It’s obvious the bride took us down on purpose

Dear Amy: My husband and I were invited to a wedding in July 2020 before the pandemic began.

We have been informed of a postcard change regarding a new date. Guests have been urged to check the wedding website for more details.

We never received the postponed wedding invitation.

My husband ran into the future groom at a local store. My husband mentioned that we had not received the invitation for the new date. The groom mentioned that they had been sent the previous week.

The invitation never came.

If it had been lost in the mail, the bride should have followed up and sent a new one after the RSVP date went unanswered!

It was clearly intentional and not an oversight.

The groom-to-be was obviously unaware of the bride’s decision to unsubscribe from us.

The wedding took place in the place of origin, with no apparent downsizing.

Do I have to recognize the marriage with a card and / or a gift?

Disappointed in Connecticut

Dear disappointed: You seem determined to believe that this bride purposely uninvited you at her wedding, so you’re off the hook for sending a gift.

However, I wonder how the bride is supposed to know that the invitation was lost in the mail.

Your reliance on paper communication may have been part of the problem here. Their wedding website might have answered any lingering questions, while still allowing you to communicate with the couple quickly.

Dear Amy: This fall, my vaccinated family is invited to a nephew wedding.

He and his future wife are not vaccinated because they believe the COVID-19 vaccine may render them sterile.

I know their parents are vaccinated.

These two young adults went to college, but apparently they don’t believe in the science of the vaccine. The groom’s sister and her husband do not get vaccinated for the same reason either. They are both part of the wedding party. I know they won’t wear masks or take social distancing precautions. They did not take this pandemic seriously.

I have read several articles on the false beliefs that vaccines cause sterilization. I am tempted to send them the articles. Do you think i should

My family would love to safely reunite with loved ones to celebrate a happy occasion.

If several of the wedding guests are not vaccinated, will it put my family at risk? I don’t know how to RSVP.

Concerned

Dear Worried: COVID vaccines do not make people sterile. (Ignorance, disinformation or denial either, for that matter)

It is not necessary to send these family members articles showing how safe the vaccine is.

Vaccinated people seem to respond to the idea of ​​spending time with unvaccinated people on a broad spectrum.

For example, I understand that the vaccine protects me from the most severe symptoms of illness caused by the COVID virus in this way, even if I contract the virus, it is unlikely that I will land in the hospital or suffer long-term effects. I am also much less likely to pass the virus on to others. This is why I chose vaccination.

Current CDC guidelines state that indoor and outdoor activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people.

Other vaccinated people assess their risk differently than I do, and it has become a very personal issue, which is why it is important for all of us to respect the health and safety concerns of other people wearing masks and social distancing on planes. or around medically vulnerable people, and respecting the preferences and concerns of parents of unvaccinated children.

Is there a risk in being around unvaccinated people? Yes. But they are at a much greater risk of transmitting serious illness to themselves than to you.

Does this pose a danger to your family? It depends on how you define danger.

If you are around unvaccinated people indoors who refuse to follow a mask mandate for unvaccinated people, or if you are just not sure about their immunization status, you can choose to wear a mask and to maintain your own distance.

Or you could stay at home.

dear Amy: Offended was turned off because her combative niece wanted a wedding invitation sent to her father’s house instead of hers.

Thank you for pointing out that this aunt had her own role to play in this dynamic. If you don’t react dramatically to family drama, most of the time it seems to gradually run out of steam.

Was there

Dear summer there: It can be very difficult not to bite the hook.

