Making Aditya Srivastava the perfect cop for Haseen Dillruba: Bollywood News





Aditya Srivastava, who perfected the art of playing a cop on the iconic CID show, is back donning the khakis. In the real world, his slaps made serial killers scream all their crimes. Its bullets have passed through trees, trains and traffic to hit the gangsters they are looking for. For years all investigators and their first cousins ​​treated him as their role model, and Gen-Z found him their fountain of memes. In the upcoming Netflix thriller, Haseen Dillruba, Aditya embodies a cop of great conviction, with exceptional guts but very low self-esteem. Because when he’s not busy hunting down rogue criminals, he can be found chasing validation from his supervisor. Set in a small town, the film begins with an explosion that kills a young engineer, with a murder case landing in Aditya’s lap. While he was initially skeptical of playing another perfect cop, Aditya took the character and made him his own. At first, he could be found randomly pointing guns at hobbyists, as he improvised and warmed up for his performance. Speaking about his experience working with him, director Vinil Mathew said, “We’ve always seen Aditya Srivastav as the tough cop, but here we see him trying to play a badass but fail miserably. It’s interesting to see him frustrated and helpless under the veneer of a super cop. Aditya Sir was quite a sport playing this flawed, flawed, layered role and improvised a lot with original renditions with her signature humor. It’s also a dream to work with – extremely talented, focused and humble. With all the madness going on on set, it would be this calming factor. “ With a woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, embroiled in the murder of her own husband, Netflix’s upcoming thriller promises lust, obsession and deception. The artist is set to release on the platform on July 2. Bringing together some of the nation’s top talent, the film is produced by T Series and Color Yellow Productions, directed by Vinil Mathew – slated for release July 2, 2021 only on Netflix. The talented cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava. ALSO READ: Here’s how Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane shot a rafting scene at Haseen Dillruba BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

