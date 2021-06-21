What Star Said About Plastic Surgery





Khloé Kardashian confided in her decision to have her nose redone, on the keeping up with the Kardashians meeting. The reality TV star was asked by host Andy Cohen on the show, which airs Sunday night, about the rumors she often hears about herself. The 36-year-old said people still thought she had plastic surgery, which is something she found annoying. “To me, everyone says, ‘Oh my God, she had her third face transplant,'” she said. “But I had a nose job – Dr Raj Kinodia – and everyone is so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'” The designer of clothing brand Good American then explained that Cohen was the first person in an interview to ask her what procedures she went through. “No one ever asked me,” Kardashian said. “You are the first person in an interview who ever asked me about my nose. I did, of course, injections, not really Botox. I reacted horribly to Botox.” The old one Revenge body presenter also revealed that she was “very safe” when keeping up with the Kardashians started in 2007. However, during the show’s first two seasons, she said she had become more insecure due to public opinion. In April, the star made headlines after being overwhelmed by controversy over an unedited bikini photo. The image prompted her to explain that she wants to control the image people see after “constant ridicule and judgment” throughout her life. At the time, she shared a post on Instagram detailing the scrutiny she had undergone. Referring to comments made about her appearance, she wrote: “’Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her father mustn’t be her real father because she looks so different’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight has to have been through surgery.’ Should I continue? “ “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice,” she added. “It is not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not.” Despite a lot of empathy for the star about being under the microscope, others have argued that she is contributing to part of the problem. British actress Jameela Jamil has responded publicly to the star and told her that “now would be a great time to throw diet culture in the bucket,” adding that she should “stop editing photos”. Kardashian’s comments are part of the final episode of the reality show series reunion. The show, which starred in the Kardashian-Jenner family, ended on June 10 after 20 seasons and 14 years on the air.

