South’s influence on Bollywood: how they became great game changers; COMMENT

Southern films are very content oriented. They are realistic and might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

One of the most talked about Malayalam films of this year, Indian Grand Cuisine is all about its honesty in the craft. Director Jeo Baby’s Malayalam movie starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles has been rejected by OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, The Great Indian Kitchen was released on an OTT platform, Neestream, and it has proven its storytelling power. Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video picked up the film after rave reviews. The history of patriarchy and superstitious beliefs struck a chord with such maturity and elegance. Movies like CU Soon, Drishyam 2, Joji are just a few of many that define the original. and a new kind of cinema.

Indian cinema is no longer known only as Hindi films and Bollywood music. Southern cinema is now a benchmark not only in India but also internationally with its content-oriented films. Southern films have become the number one option for mainstream moviegoers and there is no stopping. From acclaimed technicians, to music to actors and content, Southern Cinema believed only in the restoration of overdone unrealistic films. Releasing movies on OTT platforms due to a pandemic has only helped good content reach its way and beyond home. Equally incredible is the influence of regional content on the Hindi film industry.

It has been a game-changer over the past decade. Southern films are very content oriented and portray realism. No glamor and no drama, just content, and this might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Interestingly, Bollywood greats like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan are taking the Southern remake route. The idea of ​​serving “old wine in a new bottle” seems to be the new mantra of many filmmakers.

Big movies and stars with skyrocketing budgets and fans have clearly failed to stand out in recent years. With more than 50 to 60 remakes of the South in the works, it is obvious that cinema from the South is on the rise. However, the remake trend poses questions regarding the potential of independent story ideas by filmmakers. The remake swap has worked the right way for both film industries. However, has Bollywood lost the meaning of “Content Is The King”?

The major perception of Hindi cinema as Indian cinema has finally changed. Not to mention that the Baahubali franchise has pushed the boundaries like no other non-Hindi film has done so far in the history of cinema.

South Cinema has created its own identity and is no longer overshadowed by Bollywood. What are your thoughts? COMMENTS BELOW.

