Entertainment
South’s influence on Bollywood: how they became great game changers; COMMENT
Southern films are very content oriented. They are realistic and might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
One of the most talked about Malayalam films of this year, Indian Grand Cuisine is all about its honesty in the craft. Director Jeo Baby’s Malayalam movie starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles has been rejected by OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, The Great Indian Kitchen was released on an OTT platform, Neestream, and it has proven its storytelling power. Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video picked up the film after rave reviews. The history of patriarchy and superstitious beliefs struck a chord with such maturity and elegance. Movies like CU Soon, Drishyam 2, Joji are just a few of many that define the original. and a new kind of cinema.
Indian cinema is no longer known only as Hindi films and Bollywood music. Southern cinema is now a benchmark not only in India but also internationally with its content-oriented films. Southern films have become the number one option for mainstream moviegoers and there is no stopping. From acclaimed technicians, to music to actors and content, Southern Cinema believed only in the restoration of overdone unrealistic films. Releasing movies on OTT platforms due to a pandemic has only helped good content reach its way and beyond home. Equally incredible is the influence of regional content on the Hindi film industry.
It has been a game-changer over the past decade. Southern films are very content oriented and portray realism. No glamor and no drama, just content, and this might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Interestingly, Bollywood greats like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan are taking the Southern remake route. The idea of serving “old wine in a new bottle” seems to be the new mantra of many filmmakers.
Big movies and stars with skyrocketing budgets and fans have clearly failed to stand out in recent years. With more than 50 to 60 remakes of the South in the works, it is obvious that cinema from the South is on the rise. However, the remake trend poses questions regarding the potential of independent story ideas by filmmakers. The remake swap has worked the right way for both film industries. However, has Bollywood lost the meaning of “Content Is The King”?
The major perception of Hindi cinema as Indian cinema has finally changed. Not to mention that the Baahubali franchise has pushed the boundaries like no other non-Hindi film has done so far in the history of cinema.
South Cinema has created its own identity and is no longer overshadowed by Bollywood. What are your thoughts? COMMENTS BELOW.
Read also:Thalapahy 65 is titled BEAST; Vijay’s First Look Makes a Perfect Birthday Gift for Fans
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]