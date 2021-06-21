Entertainment
Daily horoscope for June 21, 2021
In this daily horoscope for June 21, the resident of Bustles Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
Whenever the moon is in All-or-Nothing Scorpio, the energy in the air is usually intense, but that intensity is stepped up a notch today. With the Scorpio moon opening the day locked in a battle with cold Saturn in Aquarius and unstable Uranus in Taurus, we can expect our emotions to span a range of extremes. Fortunately, around the second of the day, we receive help from dreamy Neptune in Pisces, who encourages us to disconnect and treat ourselves and others with compassion.
Meanwhile, the Venus lover in Cancer steps in to lend us a hand as she encourages us to lean on our family and loved ones. With the moon in Scorpio and Venus in Cancer, now is a good time to retreat from the noise of the day and focus more on our emotional and spiritual well-being. If we can help others, we should, especially since giving back can be a mood booster.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your June 2021 monthly horoscope.
Try not to worry too much about what other people are doing and if you are up to the task. Focus on the things that make you feel good, like spending time with people who love you.
Remember to try to go it alone today, especially if you don’t have to. No need to stress yourself out more than you are now. Seek the support of friends or someone you love.
Now is not the time to overthink your next move. Sometimes the only way to find out what’s next is to start the journey and go from there. Trust that you are heading in the right direction.
Embrace your uniqueness today, even if it feels uncomfortable or scary to you to do so. Don’t dim your light or hide. You have so much for yourself that you should be proud of.
There might be people asking for your energy or attention today, but you don’t have to give it to them. It’s OK if you want to be alone. You don’t owe anyone anything.
Communication is a big topic for today. You’re pushed to talk and ask for what you need rather than taking it upon yourself or assuming everyone is on the same page.
While you might not be able to splurge on what you want right now, you can put some money aside for it. Think in terms of the future rather than the short term with your financial goals.
Pleasing people is not an option today, so be aware of how not true to yourself or to your feelings. Emotional honesty will get you where you need to be.
If you’re feeling shy in front of the camera these days, that’s OK. Your best work is now done behind the scenes rather than in the front and center. Keeping things low-key helps you build up the energy you need later on.
Your social circle needs new energy and new faces. Try not to be too closed in getting in touch with new people, whether for personal or professional interests.
When it comes to achieving your goals, take a moment to recognize how far you’ve come. There is something to be said for all the work you have done. Don’t discount it.
If things seem to be in the air right now, try not to let them confuse you. For now, go where your heart takes you. Wherever you land, this is exactly where you need to be right now.
