Roush Review: Mirth and Music in Central Park Season 2 | Entertainment

Anyone who’s ever been to New York knows that Central Park is a great place to visit. But the animated comedy of an enchanting melody and a sweet soul Central park, now in its second season (and already renewed for a third), will make you want to live there. As long as you can sleep with the Tillermans, the endearing and eccentric family who occupy a castle on site while devoted father Owen (Hamiltons Leslie Odom Jr.) tends towards sprawling grounds.
Staring through their windows as he keeps us breathless in the face of family activities and what’s going on with those who are plotting against them, is the over-enthusiastic and clumsy busker Birdie (Frozens Josh Gad, who co-created the series with Bobs Burgers Veterans). He sets the magically whimsical tone for a show specializing in hymns to self-acceptance: You’re never alone if your back is your own, learns young Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman, substitute Kristen bell), an aspiring designer who tolerates her sensitive little brother, Cole (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidts Tituss Burgess), and tries to follow the lead of her competitive journalist mother, Paige (WandaVisions Catherine hahn).
With multiple original songs per episode, this season’s contributors include They Might Be Giants, Rufus Wainwright and Hedwig and the angry thumbs John cameron mitchell Central park is the most creative television musical since crazy ex-girlfriend, and sometimes just as surprising.
A few minutes into the new season, Hamiltons Daveed Diggs delivers a hilarious and contagious rap extolling the virtues of suburban Weehawken, New Jersey (Livin ‘high on the palisades, everyone flocking to Weehawken). It’s a rare moment of optimism for her character of the whimsical Helen, impassive assistant to the archnemesis of shows, Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley tucci, riot).
This poisonous, half-puffed-up, poisonous high-society troll has a twisted dream: to buy, privatize, and monetize Central Park, removing the too-good-for-themselves Tillermans as a bonus. We know this grotesque Grinch will never succeed, but it’s a hoot to see her try.
It’s even more fun listening to guest voices: TV veterans (Henri winkler, Ed asner), the greats of Broadway (Patti LuPone) and emerging talents (Amber Ruffin). Who can blame them for wanting to have fun?
Central park, Season 2 premiere, Friday June 25, Apple TV +
