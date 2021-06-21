The 4 actors who voiced Marshall (and why he was recast)





PAW Patrol’s Marshall is known to be the goofy fire and rescue puppy of the group, but why has the character’s voice actor been overhauled so many times?

Marshall the Dalmatian puppy is one of the original members of thePaw Patrol but why has his voice actor been recast so many times? Over the eight seasons of the series,Paw Patrolsaw a redesign for all of its main characters. Four actors have lent their voices to Marshall since 2013. Here’s a breakdown of the actors in Marshall’s voice and why they might have been recast. Paw Patrolis an animated series about a young boy named Ryder and his team of search and rescue puppies, known as the PAW Patrol. Ryder and the Paw Patrol roam their community of Adventure Bay, using their specialized skills and rescue vehicles to help anyone in need. Paw Patrol consists of six original members Chase, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Rubble and Marshall. Marshall, a clumsy Dalmatian, serves as the team’s fire rescue puppy and paramedic. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Marshall the Dalmatian puppy is one of the original members of thePaw Patrol but why has his voice actor been recast so many times? Over the eight seasons of the series,Paw Patrolsaw a redesign for all of its main characters. Four actors have lent their voices to Marshall since 2013. Here's a breakdown of the actors in Marshall's voice and why they might have been recast. Paw Patrolis an animated series about a young boy named Ryder and his team of search and rescue puppies, known as the PAW Patrol. Ryder and the Paw Patrol roam their community of Adventure Bay, using their specialized skills and rescue vehicles to help anyone in need. Paw Patrol consists of six original members Chase, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Rubble and Marshall. Marshall, a clumsy Dalmatian, serves as the team's fire rescue puppy and paramedic. When the Nickelodeon seriesstarted in 2013, Marshall was voiced by Gage Munroe. Munroe, who has also voiced characters in other animated series such asJustin Time,played Marshall for the entirety of the first season. For Season 2, Munroe was replaced by Drew Davis who, coincidentally, had actually voiced the same character as Munroe inJustin's Timea few years after Munroe left. Davis voiced Marshall for the longest period of any Marshall voice actor, spanning season 2 through season 5. Marshall's longest-serving voice actor would then be replaced by his shorter, Lukas Engel, who would voice Marshall for less than a season. Kingsley Marshall, 11, is Marshall's current voice actor. There are several reasons why Marshall's voice actors could have been recast so often. The most likely possibility lies in the age of the actors; each voice actor is between 10 and 14 years old. With each actor leaving at roughly the same age at 14, it's likely that the actors are just getting old. It is around this age that the voice of adolescents begins to change, which can make it difficult to maintain the childlike voice required by the role. It is also possible that the young voice actors have left for new projects, but aging is more likely. Previous Marshall's voice actors have all moved on to new endeavors after their stint on the show. Gage Munroe then voiced Hank inHotel Transylvania: The Series,as well as various other television series over the years. Drew Davis now voices Nicholas inGrand Chapiteau Academy.Marshall's third vocal actor Lukas Engel stars as Wesley's lead inHello Ninja.Kingsley Marshall, who is Marshall's current voice, will make his big screen debut with the upcomingPaw Patrol: The Movie,coming out August 20, 2021.

