Mark Larson discusses actor and activist Ed Asner at the Levy conference









Local author Mark Larson, author of Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater, has spent the pandemic primarily working from home, interviewing friends, family and colleagues of Ed Asner. At the Levy talk on June 15, Mr. Larson showcased some of his research photos and audio clips and also shared memories with two special guests: Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, author of Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted, and Joyce Bulifant, the actor who played Marie Slaughter, wife of Murray Slaughter, on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The nearly two-hour Zoom webinar was filled with little-known stories, moving tributes and giggles. The two had met while Mr. Larson was researching Ensemble, as Mr. Asner's interest in acting began while he was a student at the University of Chicago. They agreed to work on a composite portrait of Mr Asner's life, family, work activities and social activism and completed at least one in-person interview when it all came to a halt. But the magic of Zoom kept Mr. Larsons working. The public have heard, and in some cases seen, excerpts from interviews with Hollywood heavyweights such as Paul Rudd, Lindsay Crouse, the late Gavin MacLeod, Peter Docter, Jonas Rivera, Mike Farrell and Jason Alexander, each doing the praise of the genius of Ed Asner. Mr. Rudd observed that every generation has a relationship with Ed Asner and that he always showed up to do the job, never taking the easy way out. Ms Crouse explained how relaxed he seemed during their scenes together, which belied the focus, intensive listening and attention to every detail. Mr. Alexander and Mr. Farrell spoke about Mr. Asner's bravery and commitment to his social activism, concern for outsiders, and beliefs about protecting workers, which more than once resulted in negative professional consequences. Mr Asner told Mr Larson that one of the consequences he had absorbed because of his beliefs was a systemic graylist of the Hollywood establishment. At the time, Mr. Asner was chairman of the Screen Actors Guild, and he fought loudly for those he believed were underpaid and underrated by the industry. His work in the labor movement, combined with protests against then-President Reagan's policies in El Salvador, garnered widespread attention. His bosses at CBS weren't happy that one of their stars attracted the wrong kind of media coverage. They felt that the lines between Ed Asner as the person and Lou Grant's character were blurring, and they were concerned that the audience would not be able to distinguish one from the other. The result was the cancellation, although CBS claimed the reason was a sharp drop in audience response. The critically and financially successful hour-long drama Lou Grant first aired in September 1977, four months after The Mary Tyler Moore Show's finale, was abruptly canceled before its start. sixth season in 1982. The second half of the conference program was invigorated by a conversation between Mr. Larson, Ms. Armstrong and Ms. Bulifant. Mr. Larson began by asking the women if they felt comfortable sharing a memory of the recently deceased Gavin MacLeod. Ms Bulifant nodded and said she would be one of those to speak at her memorial service. The exchange that followed was pure comedic gold, better watched than explained in the press. Each speaker clearly worshiped Mr. MacLeod, just as they worship Mr. Asner. His gruff exterior belied a huge heart, a deep sense of helping those less fortunate, and an impressive work ethic. He was widely respected as an actor who could convey a depth of emotion through his facial expressions and the pauses between the lines. He has more Emmys (seven) than any other male actor, and many other accolades for his work in television, voiceovers, films and the stage. Mr Larson said he was eager to finish his research and complete his book, which will be titled Ed Asner: A Composite Portrait. Those interested in Mr. Asners' career and the research accumulated to date can watch the presentation on YouTube.

