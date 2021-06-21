Stephen Colbert Steve Carell Peabody Awards 2021 Late Show Victory – The Hollywood Reporter





The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is one of the 2021 Peabody Award winners, along with Colbert’s longtime friend and colleague Daily show alum Steve Carell presenting the CBS late night show with the honor via video Monday. The video ad, which Hollywood journalist exclusively reveals, is just one of 30 Peabody winners to be revealed this week, with presentations taking place June 21-24 on social media (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) and the Peabody Awards website 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT. The winners were selected from the sixty nominees unveiled in May. In his presentation, Carell says he has known the “extremely talented” Colbert for over 30 years and that Colbert is “the only Peabody Prize winner in which I threw up the car”. “He is honored to have created a television show that not only entertains, but serves a more important purpose,” Carell said. “As a writer, performer and satirist, he has the ability to turn a complicated situation into something funny. He knows that being able to laugh at the horrible absurdity of the world makes it bearable. After extracts from Colbert Last show from last year, including the memorable broadcast of the Host’s Tub at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and his celebration of Biden’s victory, Colbert accepted the award for the converted storage room that served of Last show studio before the CBS program brought back a live audience for stage performances at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. “There’s this parable I’m thinking of from the gospel of Luke about the dangers of putting new wine in old bottles, which sounds like what we’ve been trying to do for six years, take this televised format, which has been with us for almost 70 years and put our new wine in. I’m so glad you liked the vintage, ”Colbert said in his acceptance speech.“ Now that I’ve used that wine metaphor, everything that I drank in my forties can be written off as a business expense. “ Noting that the Peabody Awards are given to “stories that matter,” Colbert says the past year “has given us all a lot of stories that top the charts.” “They weren’t always easy to manage, let alone make a light entertainment program. But my award-winning Peabody team got away with it together, even though we did everything separately, ”said Colbert, earlier praising the Peabody as an award that rewards everyone who works on the series. “My staff and team worked in their bedrooms, closets and kitchens, zooming in from California to Colorado to a small island off the coast of Maine. That we were able to do a TV show, let alone a show that would be honored by the Peabodies, is a miracle. “ Colbert previously won two Peabody Awards for The Colbert report, with the honor frequently mentioned on the series, including in a track in which Cookie Monster seems to have eaten one of the prizes. Watch Carell’s Full Video Introducing The late show with a Peabody Award below.







