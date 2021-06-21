EastEnders child actor Devon Anderson says ‘you don’t know racism properly until it hits you and you experience it’

Childhood star Devon Anderson has become a recognizable face on our TV screens with roles as a troubled yet charming youngster in the hit soap operas EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

The seasoned actor also took on the lead role of Taj in CBBC’s hit show, Kerching! which solidified its position in our childhoods and CBBC royalty.

Since he was last seen in the soap business, as Billie Jackson in EastEnders and Sonny Valentine in Hollyoaks, the actor has been a DJ and hosted his own unscripted podcast show – Well Seasoned, alongside singer and songwriter Shak Omar.

Although the Londoner has had a successful career, Devon says he has personally experienced and seen black actors being forced into roles, with scripts not written for black actors, even as a result of calls. to diversity.

Devon said i read scripts and i can tell it’s written for white person i can tell it’s written for white person because of the dialect then i get a breakdown which is for me and sometimes I have the impression that it is depressed.

I wish it was a more natural progression instead of oh we have to do our quota of five blacks per episode. “

The Greenwich-born actor who made his way into the acting scene after being a model as a child, believes the murder of George Floyd played a role in changing the industry.







The Londoner said: Because of the tragedy with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter everything is in the foreground, you can’t ignore it anymore, you can’t.

People must have made changes in the productions, you notice it a lot more with the castings.

I’d rather you go through merit or even diversity in its place.

I’m not asking you to push us into things, I’m asking that the ancient Egyptian stories where people were allegedly black don’t whitewash them. “





The star who started acting at the age of six claims to have also witnessed the mistreatment of black actors and that a mentor could have helped speak out against racism in the industry.

The 33-year-old said: In the industry I have seen black artists treated differently from their white counterparts, people protected and wrapped in cotton and cared for and protected from these things, but black artists have been left to dry.

I’ve noticed it many times, it’s part of the industry. I grew up in this industry and saw that if a black person messed up it wasn’t covered it wasn’t like we were protecting you as I saw white people mess up and they are seen differently.

Role models are so important, and you don’t know until later and you go through some things as a black man that you don’t realize are bad and you don’t realize that you are actually wrong. done by and that’s racism.

You don’t know racism properly until it hits you and you’ve been through it and maybe there have been some negative things, you don’t realize that some of those things are wrong. racism.

Thinking back to his character in Kerching !, the actor felt that the series was ahead of its time.







The BBC star said: I spoke to the lady who created it and she basically created it for her son, she was a white woman and her son was mixed race, and she created it for him .

When you crack Kerching! as a whole, it’s so ahead of its time.

There was a black family, the mother was a nurse and she worked, there was no fad, the son was an entrepreneur.

We’ve been in all the races, we’ve had amazing black guests like Ainsley Harriet, Ram John Holder from Desmonds.

The names of the black people involved in this show were just amazing. I’m glad I took part in this. “

The British Soap Award nominee added that today the power of social media is starting to catapult black actors further and faster in their careers.

Devon said: I watch people like Wall of Comedy where they started, they just jumped on some hype and look at their careers now, Joivan is in America, he’s literally a superhero having fun.

I love that you can come from nothing, you come from Greenwich, you can come from Lewisham, Brixton whatever, but if you got a builder on your shoulders you could be Cyborg, you could be Black Panther, with the one viral moment where someone from scratch could be anyone.