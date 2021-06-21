Supreme Court takes big step in destroying NCAA non-payment rules – The Hollywood Reporter





In a landmark ruling on Monday, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA’s restrictions on educational benefits for student-athletes violated antitrust law. Judge Neil Gorsuch’s unanimous opinion rejects the NCAA’s attempt to justify its rules on the basis of promoting amateurism. Here is the full review. The outcome is long overdue, as the student-athletes have been in court for more than a decade in their quest for compensation. The last opinion – National Collegiate Athletic Assn ‘c. Alston – is not as wide as some athletes originally intended. For example, there is no waiver of limits for non-education salaries. And unlike some of the early iterations of this case, there is no examination of whether compensated athletes could erode public interest in the television cash cow of varsity sport. But by rejecting rules limiting graduate scholarships, paid internships, and payments for academic tutoring for student-athletes, the High Court is choosing to subject the association to regular antitrust scrutiny and not create any special immunity. The judges note that college conferences rake in hundreds of millions of dollars each year from television contracts and say there should be no deference to existing collusion simply because the system is built as a joint venture where collaboration is a necessity to have a product. Gorsuch also leads the other justices to agree with a lower appellate court finding that there are less restrictive means of obtaining the supposed advantages of amateurism in favor of competition. That said, this opinion will not be the last word or a legal battle on the subject of student-athlete compensation. As many states across the country enact new laws giving local amateur athletes the right to use their name and likeness, Gorsuch ends his opinion with a nod to those who think there should be more complete relief for those participating in college sports who haven’t taken advantage of those big TV and video game deals. He echoes Circuit 9 by reiterating, “Our job is simply to review the district court judgment through the proper lens of antitrust law. “ In a concurring opinion, Judge Brett Kavanaugh signals that he’s ready to blow up the entire NCAA no-pay plan. “The NCAA makes its case for not paying student athletes under harmless labels,” he wrote. “But the labels can’t hide the reality: the NCAA business model would be downright illegal in almost every other industry in America. Not all restaurants in a region can come together to reduce cook wages on the assumption that “customers prefer” to eat food from poorly paid cooks. Law firms cannot conspire for cabin attorney salaries in the name of providing legal services out of “love of the law”. Hospitals cannot agree to cap nurses’ income in order to create a “purer” form of patient care. News organizations cannot join forces to reduce journalists’ salaries in order to preserve a “tradition” of public-minded journalism. The film studios cannot agree to reduce the advantages of film crews in order to ignite a “spirit of amateurism” in Hollywood. “ He then adds: “The pricing job is the pricing job. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos