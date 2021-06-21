Coastal fun, Los Gatos adventures and Berkeley Hills hikes

We all breathe a little easier these days, as the restrictions are loosening, and we were all ready to go out a little more. Some people may be flying to Greece or New York, but with so many day trips by car here in the Bay Area, it’s easy to test the travel waters much closer to home. .

Here are three fun options, from the coastal pleasures of Pescadero to the urban getaways of the Claremont neighborhood.

The rustic charms of Pescadero

Stroll through the shops: You could visit this town back for the flowers alone. Located a few miles inland from the rugged coastline between Half Moon Bay and Davenport, Pescadero boasts antique tea roses as large – and as irresistible – as the loaf of artichoke bread you’ll definitely want to buy at the Arcangeli grocery store.

Founded by Sante Arcangeli in 1929, the historic family market opens Wednesday through Monday at 11 a.m. at 287 Stage Road. And his breads are so famous that you can order this number of artichoke or these sourdough breads for home shipping via Golden belly. But while you’re here in Pescadero, be sure to also grab an Arcangeli deli sandwich – a focaccia pesto godfather ($ 12), maybe, or a chicken club ($ 11). (Look at the charcuterie menu at www.normsmarket.com.)

It’s a charming town, so in addition to buying artichoke bread, you’ll want to wander the streets and browse the shops filled with antiques or products made in the Bay Area. Stop at the eclectic Local downtown coffee shop, open daily at 213 Stage Road, for a Sightglass Coffee (San Francisco), Companion Bakeshop (Santa Cruz) treats and a glimpse of the stunning vinyl collection. Then immerse yourself in The Sunshine, the place lively next door, which is open Thursday to Monday, for local products and neat snacks and quality products in a cheerful setting; thesunshinepescadero.love.

Treat yourself to olallies: Don’t miss the historic Duartes Tavern, an incredible old-fashioned restaurant that dates back to 1894. Duarte’s is famous for its olallieberry pie ($ 8 per slice) and artichoke soup ($ 15). During the shutdown, the owners scattered wooden picnic tables in their parking lot to accommodate alfresco dining – it’s a city with no sidewalks – but it’s still crowded, so be prepared to wait. . It’s worth it.

Duarte’s is open for lunch Wednesday through Monday at 202 Stage Road; www.duartestavern.com

Wine and goat cheese tasting: Harley Farm is another must-see place. This goat farm, which includes a store and a cheese-making facility, is the real deal – and these baby goats are the cutest things around. But the big news now is the addition of winemaker John Benedetti’s Sante Arcangeli tasting room in the rustic, renovated barn. Benedetti, who has roots in this town – it’s no coincidence that the grocery store and winery share a name – had his own little tasting room on Main Street until the pandemic shut it down.

Book a tasting here, and you can pair a surge of its Burgundian-inspired wines with six hand-made goat’s milk cheeses ($ 60, by reservation only), all made on site. Benedetti’s favorite: “I love apricot / pistachio cheese with my Split Rail Chardonnay. This particular cheese really enhances the wine, really brings out the minerality and citrus notes of the wine.

Harley Farms is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with farm tours by reservation only and goat, cheese and wine tours available Friday through Monday at 205 North St .; www.harleyfarms.com. Sante Arcangeli is open for wine tastings Friday through Sunday at 79 North St .; www.santewinery.com/salle-de-degustation.

Explore the laid back side of Los Gatos

Buy the Dragon: While many visitors to this charming little town stick to the bustling main thoroughfare of Avenida Santa Cruz, there are a few worthy strolling stops you won’t want to miss on the less-traveled Main Street.

Your first stop – and a fairly low-key place to park – is the Happy Dragon Thrift Store. This little gem is a thrifty paradise, a place that never fails to thrill when you discover a pair of vintage Levis, say a set of gold-rimmed highball glasses from the 1950s or a cashmere sweater made in Italy. Its equal shares of high-end consignment, antiques and direct thrift stores. Bonus: The volunteers here are celebrating over 60 years of supporting Uplift Family Services, which makes your purchase even more satisfying.

The store is open 10 am to 1 pm Monday through Saturday at 245 W. Main St .; www.happydragonthriftshop.org

Stop for a bite: Stroll to Los Gatos Town Plaza, a nice little patch of grass and shade, to browse the Sunday farmer’s market, where more than 40 farmers and vendors sell fresh produce and mouthwatering prepared meals.

Next, head to the Orens Hummus boutique, which attracts hungry shoppers here with Israeli-style bowls of hummus ($ 9 to $ 21) and freshly made pitas since August. Do you prefer brunch? A new French bistro, Epernay, opened its doors last month and offers a delicious weekend meal, with Bellinis ($ 10) and Salade Niçoise ($ 25). (Psst, make reservations for this brunch.)

Orens Hummus Shop opens daily at 11 am at 1 N. Santa Cruz Ave .; www.orenshummus.com. Epernay French Bistro opens at 11 am for weekend brunch (plus dinner service Wednesday through Monday) at 29 E. Main St .; www.epernaylosgatos.com

Sip something creative: If a day of sun, shopping and strolling inspires thoughts of sunset cocktails, you’ll find some nifty ones at Los Gatos Soda Works, an elevated cocktail bar that opened at 21 College Ave. just before the pandemic. Their take-out drinks were a big hit, but here’s an even better option: enjoy one of their creative concoctions – a pirate’s life for me, maybe, or a man and his mule – and a little bite on the beach. terrace anytime after 4 afternoons from Wednesday to Sunday; www.losgatossodaworks.com.

The city-countryside appeal of Claremont

Hiking in the hills: The most urban of this trio of day trips, the Claremont District – which straddles the Oakland-Berkeley border – offers a surprisingly easy escape into the rural-vibe hills. Your base “camp” is the historic Claremont Club & Spa, which opened in 1915 and is now a Fairmont hotel.

It’s a bit of an adventure to choose from, but the hiking part is non-negotiable. Just one block from the hotel on Stonewall Road, you will find the main entrance to the Claremont Canyon Regional Reserve, which is packed with hiking trails and breathtaking views of the entire San Francisco Bay Area. The ridge line borders the UC Berkeley property and connects to the university’s ecological study area trail system. (Find maps and details of conservation trails at www.ebparks.org.)

Fill the tank : The choice in this situation depends on how you want to refuel – before, during or after the steep climb to the top of the ridge. There are three excellent options at the Claremont at 41 Tunnel Road – www.fairmont.com/claremont-berkeley – and more, of course, in the neighborhood.

Duck in the hotel East bay layouts for a puff pastry bun ($ 6), an egg and cheese sammie ($ 12) or a café au lait before the hike. Or pre-order a take-out picnic kit ($ 85), which includes finger sandwiches, rosemary chips, pickles, cheese, salumi, fruit, and macaroons, all bagged in a bag backpack loaned so you can come back after your ride. They even offer a dog picnic kit ($ 30), perfect for preservation trails suitable for puppies.

And on weekends the view from the hotel is blessed Lime tree The restaurant has a deluxe brunch menu that you’ll find it hard to resist when post-hike hunger strikes. Be sure to make reservations if this is your adventure of choice, then indulge in a Buttermilk Pan Fried Chicken Pancake ($ 25) with toasted almond syrup and candied pancetta, accompanied by a glass of champagne to celebrate your sweaty morning.