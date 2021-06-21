Entertainment
Kim Taehyung’s #Taechwita Memes Reach Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, Mohabbatein and Kabir Singh get hilarious
BTS is on the rise. A few days ago they had the Sowoozoo Muster 2021 where they performed on a number of songs. They gave a performance on Daechwita, which is originally a solo of Suga. Those who have seen the video know that Min Yoongi is disguised as a mad king in a hanbok singing a breathless mad rap. All the members played on it. The funniest part was seeing Kim Taehyung with a beard. The singer was then tied with a rope on stage with a funny sequence of RM beheading him. Fans are unable to overcome this avatar of Kim Taehyung. #Taechwita memes have flooded social media and ARMY is ROFL seeing the genius of some meme makers.
Well, Kim Taehyung’s Taechwita memes have arrived in Bollywood. He is seen in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabir Singh and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The mere sight of them will make you laugh out loud. Taehyung is known for his funny and spontaneous self and these memes will only drive away the blues …
Indian Movies ft. #Taechwita pic.twitter.com/wL9a47imll
wrong? || I just wanna be happier? (@ healing resource7) June 21, 2021
If Kim Taehyung actually has a personal stan account, then he should be dead by now, just laughing so hard ??, oh my god! People are so creative …#Taechwita #BTSV #Lion King? pic.twitter.com/qfqkE3s2Fr
Koyel Ganguly (@g_koyel) June 21, 2021
Is it getting too lmfao? #Taechwita pic.twitter.com/RifmuqieEr
Hrituwu || ig: taekooksclown (@taesclwn) June 21, 2021
You told him that ?????? Live long forever #Taechwita ????? pic.twitter.com/Kip6nouH1b
SneTae (@Sneha_saras) June 21, 2021
THE BEST SAME I EVER SEEN ?????#BTS#BTSARMY#Taechwita pic.twitter.com/2owmYhusdN
VS? (@lovemyselvs) June 21, 2021
Taechiwita in trend ???#Trend #BTSV #BTSARMY #BTS #Taechwita #taekook #TAEHYUNG #v pic.twitter.com/wXEr0G1hqK
TAEHYUNGIE ~ (@ hamburgerands18) June 21, 2021
We don’t know how Kim Taehyung feels watching these memes, but we’re sure he’ll laugh too. The handsome singer has a huge fan base in India. He was also extremely adorable in the interview, especially after being praised for his fabulous voice.
