Kim Taehyung’s #Taechwita Memes Reach Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, Mohabbatein and Kabir Singh get hilarious

BTS is on the rise. A few days ago they had the Sowoozoo Muster 2021 where they performed on a number of songs. They gave a performance on Daechwita, which is originally a solo of Suga. Those who have seen the video know that Min Yoongi is disguised as a mad king in a hanbok singing a breathless mad rap. All the members played on it. The funniest part was seeing Kim Taehyung with a beard. The singer was then tied with a rope on stage with a funny sequence of RM beheading him. Fans are unable to overcome this avatar of Kim Taehyung. #Taechwita memes have flooded social media and ARMY is ROFL seeing the genius of some meme makers. Also Read – BTS: You’ll Be Zapped To Know The Most Expensive Things Belonging To Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope And More

Well, Kim Taehyung’s Taechwita memes have arrived in Bollywood. He is seen in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabir Singh and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The mere sight of them will make you laugh out loud. Taehyung is known for his funny and spontaneous self and these memes will only drive away the blues … Also Read – BTS: Kim Namjoon AKA RM’s Personal Studio Proves Fine Art Connoisseur See Photos

If Kim Taehyung actually has a personal stan account, then he should be dead by now, just laughing so hard ??, oh my god! People are so creative …#Taechwita #BTSV #Lion King? pic.twitter.com/qfqkE3s2Fr Koyel Ganguly (@g_koyel) June 21, 2021

You told him that ?????? Live long forever #Taechwita ????? pic.twitter.com/Kip6nouH1b SneTae (@Sneha_saras) June 21, 2021

We don’t know how Kim Taehyung feels watching these memes, but we’re sure he’ll laugh too. The handsome singer has a huge fan base in India. He was also extremely adorable in the interview, especially after being praised for his fabulous voice. Also Read – BTS: Look Back at When Suga’s EPIC RESPONSE to Rumors He and RM Dating Left Everyone Out

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



